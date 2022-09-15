Penn State hopes to have big offensive option available vs. Auburn

Tight end Theo Johnson has yet to see the football field for Penn State through the first two games of the season, but that could be about to change this weekend as the Nittnay Lions visit Auburn on Saturday. Johnson, who has been out with an undisclosed injury, was seen practicing with the team on Wednesday as Penn State goes through the final preparations before flying south for the Week 3 matchup with the Tigers.

“Yeah, we’re hopeful,” head coach James Franklin said after practice when asked whether Johnson will be available this weekend, according to Lions247. “No decision, no final decisions have been made yet. But we’re hopeful. He’s been doing a little bit more each day and a little bit more each week. So we’re hopeful.”

Franklin has not gone into detail on the injury situation for Johnson, as he is known to do when it comes to injuries for players. Johnson watched each of the past two games on the sidelines in street clothes. His eventual return to the field will be a nice lift for the offense as he has the ability to be a solid contributor alongside Brenton Strange at the tight end position.

Johnson was fifth in receiving on the team last season with 19 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown. He had a 37-yard reception last season against Auburn.

Tyler Warren has been stepping up as Penn State’s second tight end in the absence of Johnson in the first two games. Warren has caught four passes for 39 yards. Strange is Penn State’s third-leading receiver with three receptions for 89 yards, 66 of which came on one play in the season opener at Purdue.

