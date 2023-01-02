Penn State honoring Franco Harris at the Rose Bowl

Penn State recently lost a big member of the football family with the recent passing of former running back Franco Harris. So as the Nittany Lions made their way to Pasadena to face Utah in the Rose Bowl, Penn State made sure to pay tribute to one of the biggest names in program history.

Penn State players showed up to the Rose Bowl Stadium getting off the bus in jerseys with Harris’ no. 34, including head coach James Franklin and radio broadcaster and former linebacker Jack Ham.

All class as Coach Franklin and @PennStateFball arrive at the 109th #RoseBowl wearing the late great Franco Harris’ jersey pic.twitter.com/aNpTLAUZFt — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) January 2, 2023

A no. 34 jersey was also placed in a locker in Penn State’s locker room at the stadium.

Penn State will also be wearing a special helmet decal with Harris’ initials on the back.

Penn State faces Utah in the Rose Bowl at 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

