Penn State’s home game vs. Indiana gets confirmed time and TV info

Go ahead and update your schedule for the end of October. Penn State has announced the official start time for its home game against Indiana on Oct. 28.

Penn State will host Indiana for a noon kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 28. CBS will air the game in the early college football viewing window. This will be Penn State’s second appearance on CBS, a new broadcast partner with the Big Ten starting this season. Penn State’s last appearance on CBS was the whiteout primetime game against Iowa on Sept. 23.

At this point in time, there are no additional Penn State games lined up for CBS during the regular season. Only two remaining regular season games are still without a confirmed start time and broadcast provider. Penn State’s road game at Maryland on Nov. 4 and home game against Rutgers on Nov. 18 still need those details confirmed.

Penn State has played two games at noon eastern already this season, and they will add another to the schedule this weekend with a road game at Ohio State on Fox. Penn State’s home game against Michigan has also been locked in for a noon kickoff on Fox.

Penn State’s regular-season finale against Michigan State is set for a primetime game on NBC on Friday, Nov. 24.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire