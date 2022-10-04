Penn State holds impressive spot in USA TODAY Sports FBS re-rank 1-131

Penn State continues to gain national respect after starting off another season with a 5-0 record, but the Nittany Lions actually dropped in the latest re-ranking of all 131 FBS teams from Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports. Myerberg dropped the Nittany Lions one spot in this week’s updated re-rank, but Penn State is still in good company.

Myerberg’s dropped Penn State from No. 6 to No. 7 this week, mostly because Oklahoma State made a nice move up into the top 10 this week with a solid road win at Baylor. Oklahoma State, the highest-ranked team in the Big 12, moved up to No. 6 this week. As Myerberg puts it, the top five schools in the weekly re-rank are pretty much set with mild changes within the top five on a regular basis, if any.

Those top five schools remain Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and Clemson, respectively. There was no change to the top five this week. NC State fell seven spots out of the No. 7 spot currently occupied by Penn State. And Kentucky fell eight spots to No. 16 after its loss to Ole Miss, which moved up 13 spots up to No. 12.

After Oklahoma State and Penn State, the rest of this week’s top 10 consists of No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 UCLA, and No. 10 USC. USC actually moved down one spot this week as their crosstown rivals moved ahead of them with a win over Washington.

List

Updated national title odds see a new favorite emerge after Week 5

College Football Playoff championship trophy

Related

Penn State punter Barney Amor honored by Big Ten Kickoff time and TV details confirmed for Penn State football vs. Michigan What is it about Olumuyiwa Fashanu that has draft analysts out of their seats? Wisconsin is second Big Ten team in need of a new head coach AP Top 25 Week 5 update moves Penn State into top 10 Penn State into top 10 of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, Alabama back to No. 1

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire