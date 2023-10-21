Penn State holding penalty wipes Nittany Lions TD vs. Ohio State, results in Buckeyes score

A Penn State football defensive holding penalty resulted in a 14-point swing in Saturday's game against No. 3 Ohio State.

With the game tied 3-3 in the second quarter, Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord dropped back and was pressured by linebacker Curtis Jacobs, who poked the ball out and returned it for a touchdown. However, the No. 6 Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) were called for a defensive holding penalty on receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., which gave the ball back to Ohio State.

REQUIRED READING: Chop Robinson leaves Ohio State game with injury

After a review, the touchdown is taken back after holding was called on Penn State pic.twitter.com/eAciJgNbeh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023

Here's a closer look at the defensive hold, which was called against Kalen King:

This hold on Penn State D on Marvin Harrison causes the fumble recovery TD to be called back….#CollegeFootball #CollegeGameday #BuckeyeNation pic.twitter.com/DqnX0w7aC9 — UrgentSports. (@RedNewzSports) October 21, 2023

More: 'Buckeye Tears': Inside the beer Nittany Lions fans hope precede Penn State win vs. Ohio State

No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) then resumed its drive, capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run by Miyan Williams to take a 10-3 lead. Penn State certainly helped the Buckeyes' cause, as it was called for pass interference and then unnecessary roughness on consecutive plays on the touchdown drive.

In what has been a low-scoring affair between top-10 teams in the first half, Penn State's penalty was a devastating blow — and one that could prove to be a major difference in the game.

Penn State has gained 161 yards of offense compared to the Buckeyes' 187 at halftime. Redshirt freshman quarterback Drew Allar has completed 6 of 17 passes for 91 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions as Penn State headed into the half with a 10-6 deficit.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Penn State's holding penalty wipes defensive touchdown vs. Ohio State