Penn State holding 27th-annual Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Tournament

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State men’s basketball head coach Mike Rhoades is hosting the 27th annual Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State Golf Tournament on May 31.

Coaches vs. Cancer (CVC) of Penn State raises money and awareness for the American Cancer Society to support mission programs in the local community and cancer research.

This golfing event welcomes over 400 golfers, sponsors and other participants annually. The event is held at the Penn State Golf Courses.

It will be a five-player, 18-hole scramble tournament. The deadline to register a team for the 2024 event is Friday, May 24.

On May 30, there will be a Sponsors/Captain Reception at Medlar Feild at Lubrano Park with hors d’oeuvres, open beverage service, contests and music. After the tournament on Friday night, there will be an awards dinner at Mount Nittany Club.

There will also be an online auction held leading up to the tournament which will feature exclusive items with proceeds benefiting CVC-Penn State.

The golf tournament will include the men’s basketball coaching staff and other current and former Penn State head coaches, athletes, department leaders and special guests.

CVC-Penn State began in 1995 with former head coach Bruce Parkhill heading the initiative. Parkhill grew up in State College and coached Penn State basketball for 12 years. Jerry Dunn, Ed DeChellis, Patrick Chambers, Micah Shrewsberry and now Mike Rhoades have all carried on the philanthropic operation.

The chapter has raised more than $4 million net to date.

The golf tournament was begun by Dunn in 1997. Since then, the Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State Golf Tournament has raised over $2.6 million. Parkhill and Dunn both compete in the tournament almost every year.

For more information about Coaches Vs. Cancer – Penn State visit here: Coaches Vs. Cancer – Penn State

