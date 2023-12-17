Penn State hires former Indiana head coach Tom Allen as defensive coordinator | reports

In 2021, as he looked to replace a defensive coordinator who had just left to become the head coach at an ACC school, Penn State coach James Franklin turned to a recently fired Power Five head coach.

Two years later, he has done the same.

In their search for a new defensive coordinator, the Nittany Lions have turned to former Indiana head coach Tom Allen, according to multiple reports Sunday.

Sources: Penn State is targeting former Indiana coach Tom Allen to be the school’s next defensive coordinator. Deal is being finalized and is expected to come together in the upcoming days. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 17, 2023

He will replace Manny Diaz, who was hired as the Duke head coach on Dec. 7 after two successful seasons as Franklin’s defensive coordinator. Allen is only three weeks removed from being fired at Indiana, where he was the head coach for the past seven seasons. During that time, his teams went 33-49 and appeared in two bowl games.

His greatest success came during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when the Hoosiers finished 6-2 and rose as high as No. 7 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. That season began with a 36-35 overtime victory over then-No 7 Penn State on a much-contested 2-point conversion from then-Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. For his team’s accomplishments that season at the historically middling program, Allen was named the AFCA and Big Ten coach of the year.

From there, however, Indiana’s fortunes waned. After beginning 2021 as the preseason No. 17 team, the Hoosiers limped to a 2-10 record, including a 0-9 mark in the Big Ten. They finished with a losing record in each of the next two seasons, including a 3-9 mark this season that brought them to 9-27 overall and 3-24 in the Big Ten in Allen’s final three seasons.

Allen was owed a $20.8 million buyout according to the terms of a contract extension he signed after the 2020 season, but agreed to a $15.5 million payout.

Prior to being named the Indiana coach in December 2016, the Indiana native was an FBS defensive coordinator for two seasons. In 2016 at Indiana, where he was the defensive coordinator for one season before being elevated to head coach, the Hoosiers’ defense lowered its points allowed per game average from 37.6 to 27.2 under Allen’s guidance. The previous season at South Florida, where Allen spent one season as defensive coordinator, the Bulls improved from the No. 66 to No. 35 in the scoring defense rankings among FBS programs.

At Penn State, he won’t be inheriting a unit in such dire shape. If anything, it’s the opposite.

The Nittany Lions excelled defensively during the 2023 season, allowing just 11.2 points per game, which ranked them third among 133 FBS programs. Additionally, they finished first nationally in total defense, giving up only 223.3 yards per game.

