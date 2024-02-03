Penn State heavily recruiting top in-state quarterback in 2025 class

College football is getting more similar to the National Football League in the fact that to win big, teams need to have elite quarterback talent.

That wasn’t always the case, but it’s now more evident than ever that quarterbacks are driving the results of programs that are able to lift trophies at the end of the season.

Penn State has seemingly picked up on this, evident by their relentless pursuit of multiple quarterbacks in their last few classes.

2025 will be no different.

They have already secured a commitment from Bekkem Kritza, but that has not stopped them in their heavy pursuit of the top quarterback prospect in the state of Pennsylvania, Matt Zollers.

Rated as a four-star, Zollers is a 6′ 3″ 200-pound gunslinger who has a big arm and can move around in the pocket and scramble for large chunks of yards.

He will be visiting Happy Valley this weekend for the third and final Junior Day, marking his sixth visit to campus.

As an in-state prospect, his recruitment is not quite as straightforward as one might expect. He’s recently taken a much more national approach having spent time down south this past weekend visiting Florida, USF, Georgia, and Missouri instead of attending Junior Day at Penn State last weekend.

This has created a larger sense of urgency for the Nittany Lions to increase their recruitment of the four-star quarterback.

Sean Fitz of On3 (subscription required), recently said that Zollers is one of Penn State’s top-10 targets on the board and James Franklin visited him at his high school in Royersford, PA on Friday ahead of the Junior Day visit this weekend.

For all intents and purposes, the Nittany Lions are the favorites to land Zollers according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, but it’s still early in his process with other offers seemingly still coming in this spring.

This will be perhaps the most important visit he’s taken to Penn State as new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki starts to develop a relationship with him and he continues to build on the previous one he has with quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire