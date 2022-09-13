Penn State is heading into a code orange at Auburn

Penn State rolled out the white carpet for last season’s home game against Auburn. Now it appears Auburn is about to return the favor with plenty of orange to go around.

Auburn is encouraging fans to wear their orange for this weekend’s showdown with the Nittany Lions, and there is some wild speculation among Auburn fans that the Tigers could be rolling out an orange jersey to compliment the look and atmosphere on Saturday afternoon. Auburn has already confirmed the Tigers will have an orange facemask, as opposed to the traditional blue, for the game. The Tigers actually wore a white facemask during last season’s whiteout game at Penn State.

An otherwise fairly innocent tweet posted by Auburn’s football account has given absolutely no indication the team will be wearing an orange football jersey for this weekend’s game, but that hasn’t stopped fans from letting their imaginations run wild.

Maybe Auburn will go full orange out against Penn State, which will be wearing their traditional all-white road uniform, of course. If they do, it will be quite the sight to see, although a matchup like this just looks better if Auburn sticks to its main uniform combination and lets the fans take care of decking out in orange from head to toe.

Of course, any Penn State fans making the trip to the game will likely be showing up in their white.

This is going to be one fun afternoon of college football, no matter what color the uniforms end up being for either team.

List

Five things to know heading into the Auburn game

Related

Pat's POV: Penn State-Auburn among most intriguing game sin Week 3 Alcohol sales in Beaver Stadium moves one step closer at Penn State Where does Joey Porter Jr. land in latest first-round mock draft? Kickoff time and TV info for Penn State vs. Central Michigan confirmed Nick Singleton earns first career Big Ten weekly honor

Story continues

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire