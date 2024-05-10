Penn State HC James Franklin says Jets will ‘absolutely love’ Olu Fashanu

Anytime you get positive affirmation about a draft pick, especially one taken in the first round, you feel much better about the selection you made. It doesn’t get much better than that prospect’s head coach on college.

Penn State head coach James Franklin recently appeared on “The Official Jets Podcast” and talked about the Jets’ 11th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, offensive tackle Olu Fashanu. Franklin discussed the character of Fashanu, particularly in terms of him returning to school for the 2023 season and completing his degree.

“To me, he’s the model Penn State football player,” Franklin said on the podcast. “This guy could have left last year as probably a first-round draft choice. He decided to come back to school to be an All-American to compete for a championship. To graduate. He had one of the highest GPAs in one of the best schools in the country, our business school. He just wanted to do everything right.”

Franklin added: “I think he’s one of these guys, whatever he wanted to do he could be successful. He’s just that type of guy, a tremendous leader. You guys are going to love him on the field, there’s no doubt in my mind he’s going to get the job done. You guys are going to spend some time around him, his humility and his intelligence. I think the people around the city are going to fall in love with him.”

Fashanu has drawn comparisons to former Jets’ left tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson and was given the number 74, worn by longtime center Nick Mangold. Fashanu will start his career as the swing tackle behind offseason additions Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses and will eventually take over at left tackle, giving the Jets a future at the position for the first time in some time.

