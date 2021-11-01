Penn State hangs on to a spot in latest AP Top 25 after loss to Buckeyes

The voters in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll are giving Penn Stat a bit of the benefit of the doubt for some recent results. After watching Penn State put up a respectable fight on the road against Ohio State, voters clearly felt the Nittany Lions are a far better team when quarterback Sean Clifford is healthy.

As such, the updated AP Top 25 after Week 9 of the college football season saw Penn State hang on to a spot in the poll this week despite suffering a third consecutive loss in conference play over the last four weeks. Penn Statw fell to No. 22 in the AP Top 25 this week, dropping only two spots after their most recent loss to Ohio State on Saturday night.

Ohio State is no longer the highest-ranked Big Ten team, however. That honor now belongs to Michigan State. The Spartans jumped up form No. 8 to No. 5 this week after its win over Michigan. The Wovleriens fell from No. 6 to No. 9, while Ohio State was bumped down from No. 5 to No. 6 to make room for the Spartans in the top five.

The only other Big Ten team in the AP Top 25 this week in addition to Penn State, Michigan State, Ohio State , and Michigan is Iowa. The Hawkeyes are No. 19 this week after dropping 10 spots following its decided loss to Wisconsin.

Here is how the AP Top 25 looks after Week 9, with first-place votes noted where applicable.

Georgia (63) Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma Michigan State Ohio State Oregon Notre Dame Michigan Wake Forest Oklahoma State Auburn Texas A&M Baylor Ole Miss UTSA BYU Kentucky Iowa Houston Coastal Carolina Penn State SMU Louisiana-Lafayette Fresno State

Others receiving votes:

Pittsburgh, North Carolina State, Wisconsin, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Minnesota, San Diego State, Appalachian State, Utah, Iowa State, Nevada