Penn State hands Indiana basketball its fourth straight loss, sweeps season series

Indiana basketball lost its fourth straight game on Saturday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Hoosiers showed some fight against Penn State as it tried to erase a double-digit deficit, but they lacked the offensive firepower to pull off the comeback in the 80-71 loss.

Indiana (14-13; 6-10 Big Ten) hasn't won at Penn State (13-15; 7-10) since Dec. 4, 2018.

Malik Reneau tries to keep Indiana basketball afloat

Kel’el Ware picked up his third and fourth fouls in the opening minutes of the second half, the second of which came with Ware nearly 30 feet from the basket trying to switch on a pick and roll.

It forced Ware to sit out for a huge chunk (nearly 12 minutes) of the second half as Penn State extended its lead to 12 points.

The Hoosiers outside shooting woes — they didn’t hit a 3-pointer as a team until there was 1:35 to go (1 of 14 overall) — left it to Malik Reneau to put the team on his back. While Reneau has struggled during the team’s three-game losing streak, the team’s leading scorer helped IU make it a one-possession game midway through the half.

He scored six straight at one point and showed the touch around the rim that’s been missing in recent weeks.

Reneau had a game-high 27 points (9 of 14 ) and was a rare bright spot from the free-throw line (9 of 12).

Ace Baldwin Jr. sees an opening against Indiana basketball

Penn State and Indiana were locked in a one-possession game until the Nittany Lions closed out the half with an 8-1 run to go into halftime with a 40-33 lead.

Ace Baldwin Jr. scored all his team’s points during the stretch. He took advantage of Kel’el Ware going to the bench with two fouls and just started attacking the rim every time down the floor. Baldwin had 15 of his team-high 23 points in the first half.

Ware was a force in the paint on both ends of the floor before that. He helped the Hoosiers outscore PSU in the paint 22-12 in the half with 11 points and five rebounds.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana basketball's road woes continue with loss to Penn State