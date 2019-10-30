Penn State hands 1-game suspension to Antonio Shelton, DT who spit on Michigan State player

Penn State is suspending redshirt junior Antonio Shelton for a game after he spit on an opposing player. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Penn State has issued a one-game suspension to one of its own players as a result of his actions in Saturday’s 28-7 win over Michigan State, head coach James Franklin announced Tuesday night.

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Antonio Shelton spit on Michigan State offensive lineman Matt Allen in front of a referee in the fourth quarter and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected. He’ll sit out Penn State’s Nov. 9 matchup against Minnesota.

After the game, Shelton tweeted an apology.

The Big Ten Conference also issued an official public reprimand, supporting Penn State’s decision, and saying it will not have further comment on the matter.

Shelton’s penalty was one of three for unsportsmanlike conduct Penn State garnered in the fourth quarter and was one of nine for 104 yards on the Nittany Lions for the game. The penalties didn’t end up mattering much, but Franklin said he discussed the situation with his players nonetheless.

“I’m not going to make excuses,” Franklin said, according to TribLIVE.com. “We’re going to own it all. That’s not who we are. That’s not who we will be.”

