Penn State grad assistant lands full-time job with FCS school

Penn State has seen some major changes on the coaching and football staff this offseason, and one more went down this week. Graduate assistant Bryce Jones, who had been working with the secondary, has reportedly landed a full-time job with Northern Iowa, an FCS program.

FootballScoop was the first to report the news of the new job for Jones. According to the report, Jones will take on a role as cornerbacks coach with Northern Iowa. Jones joined the Penn State football staff in 2022.

Penn State still has three more graduate assistants currently on the staff for next season; Torrence Brown (defensive line), Kevin Ceh (offensive line), and Danny O’Brien (quarterbacks).

Penn State will have a new coordinator for offense (Andy Kotelnicki), defense (Tom Allen), and special teams (Justin Lustig). Penn State fired its former offensive coordinator late last season (Mike Yurcich), and Manny Diaz left his position as defensive coordinator to become the next head coach at Duke. Diaz has also taken a couple of members of the Penn State football staff with him. Stacy Collins left his role as special teams coach to return to Boise State.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire