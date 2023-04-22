Penn State going after former four-star WR in transfer portal

James Franklin was clear about what positions they needed to target in the transfer portal when it reopened on April 15th. He said their big focuses need to be adding defensive line depth and becoming more competitive at the wide receiver position. With Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley entering their names in the NFL draft, the depth chart was thin before they added former Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas through the portal on January 15th.

Now, it looks like they’re trying to add another receiver to the team.

Former TCU wide receiver Jordan Hudson entered his name into the transfer portal on April 18th and has received a ton of interest from teams around the country. Hudson is a former four-star prospect from the 2022 class who was ranked as the number 15 wide receiver and 92nd best player overall according to 247Sports.

In his freshman season, he caught 14 balls for 174 yards and three touchdowns.

In addition to Penn State, he’s also heard from Georgia, Mississippi State, Colorado, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Tennessee, Auburn, Arizona State, West Virginia, Utah and six others.

Former TCU WR Jordan Hudson tells me he has heard from these schools since entering the Transfer Portal 👀 Hudson was ranked as a 5-Star in the ‘22 Class. The 2nd best available player in the portal rankings. Where Should He Go?https://t.co/qo82D1lPO6 pic.twitter.com/xgrIq1YrVg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 22, 2023

Many of the schools reaching back out to Hudson were originally recruiting him before he ultimately chose TCU. Penn State was not involved in his recruitment during high school.

Hudson is a 6’1″ 190 pound prospect who is ready to play immediately. For a school like Penn State who is concerned about their wide receiver depth, he could provide a major boost.

Since he put his name in the portal mid-April, this should be a fast commitment process so he can get acclimated to his new program before the upcoming season starts. Hudson currently doesn’t have a date set for when he will choose his next school.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire