Penn State getting official visit from elite four-star linebacker

Penn State continues their efforts in the 2025 recruiting class to add as many talented prospects as possible.

With the Big Ten expanding, there is more need for talent now than ever.

The Nittany Lions have done a great job at landing early commitments from many players in the class so far, but there is still plenty of time for them to add more to areas of need.

One position they continue to target is linebacker.

Despite having three commitments already from four-stars DJ McClary, Alex Tatsch and Dayshaun Burnett, they are heavily recruiting another four-star from the state of Florida.

Ty Jackson is rated as the No. 115 player in the country and 14th-best linebacker according to On3’s Industry Rankings, but On3’s new updated rankings have him much higher as the best linebacker in his class and the No. 16 player overall.

At 6’1″ and 205 pounds, he is a downhill player who gets into the backfield quickly with his speed.

Jackson has started to have offers from high-profile programs pour in recently with just under 30 offers, many from elite schools across the country.

According to Chad Simmons of On3, he’s locked in an official visit to Penn State for the weekend of May 31. He’s visiting three others across the SEC and ACC in an official capacity this summer and plans on seeing others in the spring. Simmons also said that Jackson is not rushing into a decision with the elite prospect telling him it will likely come after his senior season in high school (subscription required).

Penn State currently sits third in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 18.8% chance to land a commitment with Georgia leading the way at 25.1% and Tennessee second with a 21.9% chance.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire