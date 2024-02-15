Penn State getting official visit from three-star Hawaii safety

The majority of February is considered the “Dead Period” in college football recruiting, meaning there can be no face-to-face contact with recruits during this time.

Penn State was able to get a bunch of their targets on campus for “Junior Days” in January and the very beginning of February to continue fostering relationships for when they are able to see recruits again.

Knowing certain time periods are important when following recruiting, especially as timelines for different players exist.

Some in the class of 2025 have already committed to schools, while others are just ramping up their recruitment process.

The latter seems to be the case with three-star safety Aiden Manutai.

He recently just announced three of the official visits he’s going to take in the summer with Penn State being one of them.

That comes just about a week after he was offered a scholarship from the Nittany Lions.

Manutai is 6’0″ 170-pound prospect from Hawaii who is rated as the No. 45 safety in the country and fourth-best player in the state according to On3’s Industry Rankings.

He plans to visit Penn State on June 7 with the other two schools being Nebraska and Washington.

Not surprisingly, those three schools are listed as having the best odds to land the safety according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Washington is the leader with 36.2%, Nebraska is second with 31.6% and Penn State is third with 27.1%.

Considered a rising prospect in this class, it’s great that the Nittany Lions are on his radar this early in his process.

It seems like he’s still gathering information about which schools he’s interested in attending as he has not released a list like other prospects in the country normally have at this point.

Getting him on campus should go a long way in figuring out if he could be a potential fit in Happy Valley.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire