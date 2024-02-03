Penn State getting important visit from four-star offensive lineman

Penn State’s third and final Junior Day is taking place this weekend in Happy Valley as they host a number of recruits to see the campus, meet with the coaching staff and further develop relationships.

These continue to be a great way for the Nittany Lions to stay on the radar of some of the top talents across the country, while also getting a better idea of who might fit their culture if both parties are interested in pursuing a potential commitment.

Penn State is getting an important visit from one of their top offensive line targets as this will be the first time since the Elite 11 camp that took place in State College during May 2023 that four-star Jaylen Gilchrist has seen the campus.

The talented class of 2025 member is a 6’4″ 290-pound tackle from Virginia who is the 63rd player in the country and third player overall in the state according to 247Sports.

Gilchrist has been offered a scholarship by some of the top teams in the country, including Georgia, Alabama, USC, Florida, and Miami.

He’s made two other visits this winter period prior to making it to Happy Valley this weekend, having visited South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

This will be a great opportunity for the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff to continue developing a relationship with the highly-rated offensive lineman so they can stay on his radar as he continues his recruitment.

While many fans love when commitments come out of big weekends like the Junior Days, it rarely occurs.

These are mainly used as an opportunity to host prospects the coaching staff is interested in meeting in person and getting to know better to set up a longer recruitment process.

They have that situation in front of them with Gilchrist and are hoping to capitalize.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire