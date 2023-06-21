Penn State gets its four-star receiver in 2024 with Tyseer Denmark commitment

As other pieces of the Class of 2024 have been coming together, one notable position Penn State lacked in the current recruiting cycle was wide receiver. That is no longer the case after Penn State received the commitment of four-star wide receiver Tyseer Denmark, one of the top available recruits from Pennsylvania for 2024.

Denmark officially announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday evening to seemingly bring his recruiting process to a close. Denmark had backed out of his previous commitment to Oregon earlier this week after taking a trip to Penn State last weekend. Once Denmark left Happy Valley, national recruiting experts predicted Penn State would manage to flip the in-state recruiting target.

And so they did!

Denmark is rated as a four-star wide receiver in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports and its composite rankings. He is also rated as the third-best recruit in the state of Pennsylvania in 2024 by the 247Sports composite ranking. Penn State previously landed the commitment of the state’s top-ranked player, athlete Quinton Martin.

The Roman Catholic standout joins a recruiting class already ranked sixth in the nation, and third among Big Ten teams, in the 247Sports composite team rankings for 2024. The Nittany Lions had already moved up one spot by swapping places with Oregon following Denmark’s commitment from the Ducks this week.

Penn State will still be looking to add to the wide receiver position in the recruiting process. This fall, Penn State added two transfer receivers to the program with Dante Cephas and Malik McClain after losing its top two receivers (Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley) to the NFL this year. The experience outside of the return of KeAndre Lambert-Smith and the addition of Cephas is shallow on Penn State’s roster, but there are some young players on the rise that could be part of a fun nucleus of receivers in the coming years. And now, Denmark will have an opportunity to be among those contributors in the passing game.

Denmark may not arrive on Penn State’s campus until next year, but he may still have a chance to be a part of an offense that is quarterbacked by Drew Allar, who will be expected to take over as Penn State’s starting quarterback in 2023 as a sophomore.

