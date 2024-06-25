Penn State gets commitment from elite 2026 QB Troy Huhn

To say the Penn State Nittany Lions are hot on the recruiting trail right now would be an understatement.

Despite two players decommitting from their 2025 class and flipping to other schools around the country, that disappointment has been massively outweighed by the players James Franklin and his staff have been able to land.

Coming out of their first official visit weekend back in late-May, there was some disappointment that nobody verbally committed and decided to continue taking trips to other programs.

But, Penn State stayed the course, continuing to stay in contact with their top targets and that has paid off in a major way.

While the uncommitted 2025 recruits were on campus in Happy Valley, there were also underclassmen who decided to take visits to see the program and meet the coaching staff as well.

Almost in the blink of an eye, top 2026 quarterbacks were flying off the board, one of which was Penn State’s top target Dia Bell who decided to commit to Texas.

The Nittany Lions pivoted, though, and they welcomed four-star California quarterback Troy Huhn to campus last week, and all reports coming out following his visit were that everything went extremely well.

So well, in fact, that the 6-foot-4 signal-caller has decided to commit to Penn State, picking them over Auburn and Ohio State.

Ranked as the No. 6 quarterback in the 2026 class and 60th overall by On3, this is a massive get for the Nittany Lions.

He joins star running back Messiah Mickens in the class and gets Penn State off to a great start in that cycle with two cornerstone pieces.

Huhn told Tom Loy of 247Sports that he committed because of the family culture in place within the program. He said it felt like home after his relationship grew with coach Franklin, something he wanted to have happen during his most recent visit. Now that he’s on board, Huhn says he’s going to be a major asset in building this class (subscription required).

Penn State will look to close out the 2025 cycle strong, but they have already made a major splash in the 2026 class.

