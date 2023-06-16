Penn State gets commitment from 4-star safety Vaboue Toure

Penn State got a bit of bad news on Thursday when their fifth offensive lineman in the class of 2024 decommitted after saying he might have rushed into the decision. Deryc Plazz’s decommitment was a bump in the road for the fantastic recruiting period James Franklin has done with this class.

However, the program got back to good news on Friday when they picked up a commitment from Vaboue Toure.

Toure was long rumored to be headed to Penn State but made it official Friday through his Twitter account. Toure is a four-star safety from New Jersey. He’s ranked as the 257th best player in the country and number 21 safety prospect according to On3’s industry rankings.

This is an important signing for Franklin and his staff when it comes to recruiting pipelines. There hasn’t been a New Jersey prospect sign with the program since 2020. New Jersey is an important pipeline because of the talented prospects located within the state.

Penn State has been recruiting Toure for a while. They first offered him a scholarship in March of 2022 and have hosted him for four visits, including the official visit during the weekend of June 9th.

Originally, Toure had plans to take official visits to Kentucky and Oklahoma, but decided to verbally commit to the Nittany Lions. He is the second safety that has committed to Penn State in the class of 2024 along with fellow four-star, Dejuan Lane.

The 2024 recruiting cycle has been successful so far. There are currently 17 players committed with more seemingly coming. This has the Nittany Lions in the Top 15 nationally by both On3 and 247Sports.

Penn State’s recruiting class is ranked 12th by On3 and ranked seventh by 247Sports.

