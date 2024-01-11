Penn State gets another addition with Florida transfer cornerback

Penn State has things absolutely rolling in the transfer portal during the early cycle.

Wide receiver was the biggest need they had to address and they were able to land Julian Fleming. Then two players from Wisconsin decided to come to Happy Valley with offensive tackle Nolan Rucci and linebacker Jordan Mayer transferring to Penn State.

The good news continued to come when former five-star cornerback and Georgia Bulldog, A.J. Harris, committed to the Nittany Lions.

Now, James Franklin has landed another defensive piece by getting Florida cornerback transfer Jalen Kimber to flip his commitment from Louisville to Penn State on Thursday.

The 6’0″ 185-pound corner initially enrolled at Georgia coming out of high school as a four-star rated prospect and the No. 105 player in the 2020 class.

He then transferred to Florida in 2022 and spent two seasons there, playing in 25 games and recording 36 tackles with one interception.

Kimber will spend his final year of eligibility with Penn State and could become an immediate starter with only one upperclassman in the cornerback room.

Initially, it looked like he was headed to Louisville after he committed to them early on in his process without ever visiting their campus.

Kimber still decided to see Penn State and that’s where his thought process started to change after meeting with the coaching staff and developing a relationship with cornerbacks coach Terry Smith.

The next steps will move quickly for the Nittany Lions.

Greg Pickel of BlueWhiteIlustrated reports, “Kimber is likely to enroll for the spring semester and start classes next week. That, of course, will allow him to participate in spring practice.”

Getting him involved in spring practices will be an important step to ensuring he can be a starter on this team heading into next season as he’ll get a full offseason of work with new defensive coordinator Tom Allen.

It’s been a great transfer season so far for Penn State and it doesn’t seem like they are done adding yet.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire