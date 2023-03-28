Penn State gets 2025 commitment from three-star safety Omari Gaines

Penn State is still hard at work putting together its recruiting class for 2024, but the work being done on the Class of 2025 is also paying off early on as well. On Tuesday, Penn State added a second commitment to the 2025 class with safety Omari Gaines announcing his verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions.

Gaines chose Penn State over offers from West Virginia, Temple, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Duke, and more. The 6′-3″ 175-pound safety is ranked by Rivals as the 14th-best player overall in the state of New Jersey, which is always a big recruiting state for Penn State. Penn State may have scored Gaines before the heat really turns up on his recruiting. Rivals is the only recruiting service with a ranking for him at the moment, but he did make the NJ.com top 50 as a sophomore in 2022, so he’s stock will certainly be on the rise during his upcoming junior season.

Class of 2025 N.J. CB @omarigaines_ is one of many shining stars on St. Peter's Prep's loaded defense. But here's why he, individually, made the new @njdotcom Top 50 as a sophomore.https://t.co/NoVhPdjSSt#NJDotComTop50Week pic.twitter.com/I5v4IAe7AD — Todderick Hunt (@TodderickHunt) August 30, 2022

Penn State extended an offer to Gaines in April 2022 while Gaines and his family visited the campus. He was among the prospective student-athletes who made a visit to Penn State last weekend. Gaines has previously visited Penn State for a 7-on-7 tournament and a future visit should be expected as he continues to go through the recruiting process even after a commitment.

Gaines is the second commit in Penn State’s Class of 2025 at the moment. He joins Jaelyne Matthews, a four-star offensive tackle from Toms River, New Jersey.

