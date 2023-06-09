Penn State gears up for Big Ten showdown versus USC in 2024

Imagine USC versus Penn State in Happy Valley in front of more than 100,000 people. This is no longer a fantasy or a dream. It’s reality. It will be part of the 2024 Big Ten college football schedule. It will be USC’s toughest Big Ten road game next year in the Men of Troy’s first Big Ten season.

Kevin McGuire of Nittany Lions Wire is chronicling the start of a whole new era in Big Ten and college football history, with USC being a central part of it.

“For starters, the Big Ten scrapped the divisional format and kept a nine-game conference schedule. The Big Ten schedule will now have a two-year rotation where every Big Ten member will be given three “two-way” opponents guaranteed to be played each of those two years. For Penn State, those three two-way games will be played against Michigan State, Rutgers, and USC for the 2024 and 2025 seasons,” McGuire wrote.

