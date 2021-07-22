Here are Penn State’s game themes for the 2021 football season (including the white out game)

College football is returning soon, and Penn State is more than ready to welcome fans back to Beaver Stadium this fall. After not allowing fans in the stands at Beaver Stadium last season due to the Big Ten’s approach to a modified season schedule and regulations during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Penn State is bringing back their themes for every home game to help generate enthusiasm for the return of Nittany Lion football in Happy Valley.

Penn State announced the themes for all home games for the 2021 season, which will see the return of 100% capacity crowds inside Beaver Stadium this season. Here’s a look at each theme for Penn State’s home schedule this fall.

Sept. 11 vs. Ball State: 107k Family Reunion

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State will welcome its faithful back to Beaver Stadium for the first time since Nov. 30, 2019.

Sept. 18 vs. Auburn: White Out

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

All fans are encouraged to sport white attire to ensure a Penn State White Out for the clash with the Tigers

Sept. 25 vs. Villanova: State of Excellence

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The State of Excellence week celebration culminates in recognition of the successes of the Nittany Lion students in competition and in the classroom throughout the game.

Oct. 2 vs. Indiana: Stripe Out

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Each section will be coordinated in either all blue or white clothing to create a stripe effect in Beaver Stadium

Oct. 23 vs. Illinois: Homecoming and Generations of Greatness

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The annual Homecoming Parade will be held on campus and downtown State College on Friday night, October 22. The football team will once again turn back the clock for a special “Generations of Greatness” game. The Nittany Lions will don uniforms with designs elements from uniforms past.

Nov. 13 vs. Michigan: Student section White Out

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

All students are encouraged to sport white attire to ensure a Student Section White Out. (Editor's note: Yeah, right. We all know this is going to end up being a full stadium-wide White Out. Why Penn State even bothered to limit the whiteout is beyond me. - Kevin)

Story continues

Nov. 21 vs. Rutgers: Senior Day and military appreciation day

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The Nittany Lion seniors will be introduced for the final time in front of the Beaver Stadium faithful. Penn State will honor the men and women who have bravely served our country by dedicating a game to them. Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

1

1