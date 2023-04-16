Penn State gains commitment after Blue-White Game

Penn State knew its spring game weekend was going to be a big recruiting opportunity for the program, and it paid off with a commitment in the Class of 2024 in the hours after the conclusion of the Blue-White Game. Caleb Brewer, an offensive lineman who can play on the defensive side as well, gave his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Saturday evening.

Brewer announced his commitment to Penn State on Twitter, giving Penn State’s recruiting class another quality addition on the line of scrimmage. Brewer, a 6′-4″ and 275-pound three-star recruit out of Wyomissing, follows his former teammate J'ven Williams to Happy Valley after Williams committed to the program in the Class of 2023 as the top-rated player in Pennsylvania.

Brewer is the no. 8 player in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports. He committed to Penn State after recent visits to Michigan and Notre Dame, just to name a couple.

Penn State extended an offer to Brewer back in January when he attended a junior day event.

Penn State’s Class of 2024 now has nine players lined up. Brewer is is the fifth player in the recruiting class from Pennsylvania.

Follow all of your favorite Pennsylvania teams at Nittany Lions Wire, Sixers Wire, Eagles Wire and Steelers Wire!

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire