Penn State freshman QB Drew Allar makes his first appearance as a Nittany Lion

Freshman Drew Allar began to warm up in the beginning of the third quarter and later took the field in place of redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford.

Clifford was taken down with 2:38 remaining in the first half by Purdue redshirt senior defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson following a pass that was intended for redshirt freshman Harrison Wallace III. Lawrence ran into Clifford’s leg and was flagged for roughing the passer. The Penn State quarterback went down before staying in the game to lead the Nittany Lions on an 8-play, 34-yard drive that resulted in a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Clifford.

He remained in the game for one final drive, hitting tight end Brenton Strange on a 67-yard touchdown with two seconds left in the first half and remained in the locker room with an undisclosed injury. Allar took the field in the third quarter, beginning with 11:11 on the clock. The freshman went 2-for-4 on passes for 26 yards.

Clifford later returned in the third quarter returned to the game with 7:48 left in the third quarter.

Sean Clifford just ran off the field toward Penn State's locker room. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 2, 2022

Looks like it's going to be Drew Allar for Penn State at quarterback. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 2, 2022

Allar's throw to Warren fell incomplete but that's a really difficult pass to make. He nailed it but his tight end let it hit the ground. That being said, he had Tinsley wide open for a touchdown on the corner route. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 2, 2022