Penn State four-star target moves up commitment date to this week

Penn State could be heading into the Blue-White Game weekend riding some momentum on the recruiting trail after one four-star target has decided to move up his commitment date by a significant amount. Jameial Lyons, a defensive end from Roman Catholic in Philadelphia, announced via Twitter he will reveal his college decision this Friday afternoon.

Lyons was originally planning on making his final decision later in the summer before starting his senior year of high school. His decision to move up the commitment date to Friday strongly suggests Penn State is about to add him to their list of Class of 2023 verbal commitments.

The first crystal ball pick for Lyons to Penn State was submitted just within the last week, and two more have been filed to 247Sports following suit.

Lyons attended Penn State’s junior day event at the end of January. He also made a pair of unofficial visits to Happy Valley in 2021, in July for the Lasch Bash and again in September for the home game against Auburn. Lyons also attended Penn State’s football camp last summer. Penn State is the only school Lyons has reportedly visited at this point in time, which is why he is considered extremely likely to end up at Penn State.

Other schools in the top five for Lyons include West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Illinois, and Cincinnati.

Penn State’s annual Blue-White Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, one day after Lyons announces his decision.

