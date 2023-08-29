Penn State football's worst-kept secret? No official starting QB yet

Drew Allar — one of the most anticipated players in the nation — has still not been officially named Penn State's starting quarterback to begin the 2023 season.

While Penn State head coach James Franklin lauded Allar for his preseason camp performance, he refused to publicly name the former 5-star recruit, or anyone else, as his starter for Saturday's prime time opener against West Virgina.

Still, could a healthy Allar not be the starter Saturday night?

During his first weekly press conference on Tuesday, Franklin said there's no reason to give opponents any extra information or potential advantage in preparing to play his team. "We got a pretty good idea of who we’re starting pretty much everywhere," Franklin said.

Central York redshirt freshman Beau Pribula expects to be the No. 2 man — his athleticism and running ability could get him early looks in games, even with the outcome still in doubt. (Franklin said Pribula reminds him of a "bigger" Trace McSorley, Penn State's QB from 2016-18).

True freshman Jaxon Smolik, the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster, is No. 3.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) listens in to a huddle during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in State College.

Franklin did note that Allar, impressively enough, did not throw an interception until the 13th or 14th practice of preseason camp. That, of course, came against what should be one of the top defenses in the country.

"He's been really, really good" in preseason camp, Franklin said of Allar. "His decision-making's been good, his completion percentage has been really good."

He owns the difficult-to-find quarterback traits, starting with size (6-foot-5, 245 pounds), renowned arm strength and a reported rise-to-the-moment presence under fire. Allar showed glimpses of his vast potential last fall, starting with a successful emergency appearance in the opener at Purdue.

He's 'way faster' now: Best in the country? Why Penn State football's Chop Robinson will be 'a scary sight'

For the season, he completed 35-of-60 passes for 344 yards and four touchdowns — without an interception — in relief of four-year starter Sean Clifford.

Allar was Penn State's most highly-valued quarterback recruit, and now it's most anticipated new starter, since Christian Hackenberg led as a rookie in 2013.

PSU game prediction: Penn State football vs. West Virginia: Scouting report, prediction

He's continued to trend upwards heading into this season, according to coaches and teammates. All-America offensive tackle Olu Fashanu offered this moment from a two-minute drill in preseason camp:

"A perfect pass. He placed it perfectly in the hands of one of our receivers in the middle of the field. The receiver didn’t have the best separation, but the kind of ball Drew threw, he just threaded the needle.

"That’s the type of play that really makes you excited to block for a guy like that."

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: Drew Allar, and James Franklin vs. West Virginia