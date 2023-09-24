How Penn State football's historic defensive effort crushed Iowa in primetime White Out

This appeared to devolve into a typical Penn State football vs. Iowa Hawkeyes football affair.

Lots of defensive expertise. Resourceful special teams. And little room to run, throw and attempt to score points.

It was like that two years ago in Iowa City after Sean Clifford got hurt (23-20 Hawkeye victory). Same thing for Penn State victories in 2019 (17-12) and 2017 (21-19).

So Saturday's Beaver Stadium White Out against the Iowa Hawkeyes seemed headed for another slogfest − until the Nittany Lions' defense simply decided it would not allow it.

The defense relentlessly attacked Iowa so ferociously that it couldn't move. Eventually, the limited Hawkeyes caved after holding tough for a half.

Here are three things we learned in the washout 31-0 victory.

Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins tackles Penn State running back Nick Singleton near the line of scrimmage during the White Out game at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Penn State football defense took important step

The Nittany Lions defense knew it was working against a limited opposition.

And it made the Hawkeyes pay, over and again, with some much-needed pressure up front.

After giving up an early 20-yard catch-and-run by tight end Erick All and an 18-yard quarterback run by Cade McNamara, it allowed nearly nothing the rest of the night.

Though the sack and tackles-for-loss numbers weren't there, linemen Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac, in particular, harassed McNamara constantly, forcing too-early throws.

Iowa somehow only ran 24 plays through 3 1/2 quarters and managed just 54 total yards heading into the fourth.

Nobody protects the ball better than Drew Allar, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Beaver Stadium.

Drew Allar still has not thrown an interception in college.

Better yet, the Lions are now the only team in the nation that has not turned the ball over through four games.

They entered the game tied with Oregon for the top spot in the nation. But the Ducks threw an interception during their lopsided victory over Colorado.

Penn State offense still missing big plays

At some point, they will need to do more than pick their way down the field for points.

And victories.

Will the big runs and pass plays finally come − especially against a quality opponent?

Once again, PSU struggled to break away. Stunningly, only one of their offensive plays covered more than 15 yards during the first three quarters. That was Nick Singleton's tackle-breaking, 19-yard run midway through the third.

The longest pass play during Allar's first 34 passing attempts?

That was a 14-yard completion to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. He's rarely even tried to throw the ball downfield − whether because he has no one open or simply missed receivers.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football wipes out Iowa in White Out game