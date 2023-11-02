Penn State football's 2024 Big Ten schedule unveiled: Where does USC, Ohio State fit?

Finally, Penn State football won't start its Big Ten season on the road.

Conference officials announced their new, finalized football schedules for 2024, which will accommodate the former Pac-12 additions of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington.

And Penn State will open the Big Ten portion of its upcoming schedule at home for the first time in nearly a decade. It will play host to Illinois on Sept. 28.

It will be the first time the Lions will start Big Ten play in Beaver Stadium since 2015 against Rutgers. The trend has been a repeated point of displeasure for head coach James Franklin and new athletic director Pat Kraft.

The 2024 Big Ten schedule will be the first with 18 conference teams — ratcheting up competition just as the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams. To accommodate the new additions, the Big Ten is ditching divisions in favor of the "Flex Protect XVIII" model, which will see every Big Ten team play every team in the conference twice on a home-and-home basis for the duration of the five-year schedule.

At least James Franklin won't have to keep lobbying to open the Big Ten portion of his schedule at home. The Lions' first conference game of the 2024 season will be in Beaver Stadium for the first time in nine years.

Other facets of the new format see each team alternate between five home and away conference games on an annual basis starting in 2024.

But Penn State also will be without a protected rivalry heading into the new format. Without one, it will not be guaranteed to play any conference opponent every single season.

A month ago, Big Ten officials had announced raw versions of upcoming football schedules, including match-ups and home and road designations. The schedule order, though, came on Thursday.

The Penn State highlights include home games against UCLA (Oct. 5), Ohio State (Nov. 2) and Washington (Nov. 9) and its cross-country road trip to play USC (Oct. 12).

Penn State Big Ten 2024 schedule

∎ Aug. 31, at West Virginia

∎ Sept. 7, BOWLING GREEN

∎ Sept. 21, KENT STATE

∎ Sept. 28, ILLINOIS

∎ Oct. 5, UCLA

∎ Oct. 12, at USC

∎ Oct. 26, at Wisconsin

∎ Nov. 2, OHIO STATE

∎ Nov. 9, WASHINGTON

∎ Nov. 16, at Purdue

∎ Nov. 23, at Minnesota

∎ Nov. 30, MARYLAND

Penn State Big Ten 2025 schedule

Penn State Big Ten 2026 schedule

∎ Home: Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin

∎ Away: Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Washington

Penn State Big Ten 2027 schedule

∎ Home: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington

∎ Away: Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Purdue, Wisconsin

Penn State Big Ten 2028 schedule

Home: Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA

Away: Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, USC

