Penn State football WR coach Taylor Stubblefield leaves the program. Here’s what we know

Penn State will have to replace a position coach this offseason. Wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield was fired, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

The athletic department confirmed he was relieved of his duties with a statement to the Centre Daily Times.

“I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time. I wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said in a statement.

Stubblefield was with the Nittany Lions for three seasons. His vacancy will be the first change on the on-field coaching staff this offseason. He posted a goodbye to the program on his Twitter Sunday evening.

“I’m so proud of the contributions the wide receivers have made to this team,” he wrote.

He helped develop former Nittany Lions like Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington with the program in his time there. He bounced around with various programs before his stop at Penn State, spending two years or less at every stop before his time in Happy Valley.

When asked about his future during the week leading up to the Rose Bowl, he told the Centre Daily Times that his focus was on the Penn State receivers.

“I want to try to be the best receivers coach that I can be for my guys,” he said. “I want this room to grow. We’ve got some young guys that have got to get developed. Honestly, for me right now, my focus is trying to be as good of a receivers coach as I can be for my guys.”