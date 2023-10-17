Penn State football vs. Ohio State: scouting report, prediction

Penn State football is riding a James Franklin-best 11-game winning streak.

The last defeat?

To the Ohio State Buckeyes team it will play Saturday at noon in Columbus, Ohio. The Big Ten team that has tormented the Nittany Lions more thoroughly, and more consistently, than anyone else.

Last year's defeat in Beaver Stadium was similar to most of the others since Franklin took over: The Lions pushed Ohio State deep into the second half — only to wear down, make critical mistakes and succumb at the end.

One thing changes that narrative now.

Penn State's defense will be the best unit on the field Saturday and, finally, can/should/will provide Franklin with one of his biggest wins yet.

The Buckeyes are middle-of-the-pack in the Big Ten at protecting their rookie quarterback (8th, 10 sacks allowed). Their typical dominating offensive line has sprung leaks and has not yet dealt with the waves of pass-rush pressure it will Saturday.

Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac lead a group that is No. 1 nationally in sacks (4.5 per game). It is versatile and multi-faceted, sometimes employing three rush-ends at once, led by Robinson, a projected first-round NFL Draft pick next spring. Linebackers Abdul Carter and Curtis Jacobs also must be accounted for.

Ohio State QB Kyle McCord may not have enough time or, even more importantly, the comfort and stability to routinely work his elite receivers as required.

The Lions are trending upwards here, starting with depth (impressive backup ends Amin Vanover and Dani Dennis-Sutton) and an increasingly disruptive inside presence.

Run support: Abdul Carter, Curtis Jacobs

The Lions were pounded in the run game against Ohio State (fourth quarter) and Michigan (entire game) last year because of, in great part, assignment breakdowns.

This group has come a long way since under coordinator Manny Diaz. They've been consistently stout against everyone they've faced over these past 11 games, led by fast, athletic Carter and Jacobs.

Why PSU's time is now: 'We're chasing greatness.' Why Penn State football is (truly) ready for Ohio State

They and fellow linebacker Kobe King and the tackles should hold up well against Ohio State's banged-up corps of tailbacks.

The Lions are tops nationally against the run so far, yielding just 72.5 yards per game.

The Buckeyes' top three tailbacks TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Chip Trayanum have all missed recent game time to injuries.

Defending the pass: Kalen King, Johnny Dixon, Daequan Hardy

The Lions may have the best trio of cornerbacks in the country.

Kalen King, Johnny Dixon and Daequan Hardy lead the Lions to yet another stellar national standing: No. 1 in passing yards allowed (just 121.2 per game).

That may never be more crucial than Saturday. Ohio State tight end Cade Stover is a match-up problem and the PSU linebackers and safeties must help adequately.

Game details set: Penn State football kickoff time, TV assignment announced for Indiana game in Week 9

Even more, Marvin Harrison and Emeka Egbuka are the best wideout combo in the country, when healthy (Egbuka missed last week's Purdue game to injury). Harrison may be the most dynamic receiver in the nation, and had his way against the Lions last year (10 receptions, 185 yards).

But the Lions' corners, overall, appear better now, too — particularly suffocating in tandem with the pass rush in front of them.

Prediction: Penn State 24, Ohio State 17

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football prediction vs. Ohio State Buckeyes in Big Ten