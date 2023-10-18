Penn State football vs. Ohio State: Chat live with YDR's Nittany Lions experts

Now the season gets interesting for Penn State football.

The Nittany Lions travel to Ohio State for a noon Saturday showdown, riding an 11-game winning streak. The Buckeyes were the last team to beat the Lions ... but Saturday, it's Penn State's time for victory. At least, according to our Nittany Lion expert.

Disagree or agree, come join a live conversation with YDR sports reporters Frank Bodani and Matt Allibone on Twitter Spaces at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct, 18 for a discussion on Saturday's game and all things Penn State football.

Find a link to the live conversation here. Listeners are encouraged to ask questions.

