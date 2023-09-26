Penn State football vs. Northwestern: scouting report, prediction

This Penn State football team will not be playing a punchless, hopeless outfit in Evanston, Illinois on Saturday, after all.

That is actually uplifting news, in a sense. The Nittany Lions certainly can use some extra focus and challenge to start the softest middle three weeks of schedule in recent memory − at Northwestern, bye week, Massachusetts.

First up, these physically-challenged and emotionally-scarred Northwestern Wildcats. They showed stunning life last weekend in rallying from a 21-0 deficit to beat Minnesota in overtime.

How long, though, can their undermanned outfit, one still dealing with the aftermath of an abuse and hazing scandal, hold tough against Penn State's unwavering pressure?

Here's our scouting report and prediction for Saturday's noon kickoff (Big Ten Network) at cozy, retro Ryan Field:

Be ready Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen

The Wildcats are one of the worst teams in the nation at stopping the run (yielding 184.5 rushing yards per game, 112th nationally).

Got to, then, be the week tailbacks Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen finally break out.

While they've been steadily effective so far, it's been a bit mind-numbing how neither owns a plus-20-yard run yet (Singleton had 12 last season).

Will Penn State still reign as turnover champ?

The Lions are the only FBS team in the nation without a turnover.

Hard to beat or even stay with an opponent so careful with the football. Northwestern's main answer will be all-star linebackers Bryce Gallagher and Xander Mueller, both who can play with anyone in the nation.

A PSU offense like never before: Secret of Penn State football success? 'Drop the ball, you cheating everybody's dreams'

He and his buddies must be able to force Penn State mistakes, especially from QB Drew Allar (12 touchdowns, no interceptions). Their defense doesn't figure to be able to hold up beyond the first half without them.

Drew Allar + receivers = long pass game

At some point, Allar and his wideouts will at least try to throw the ball vertically down the field.

So far, opponents have not made that easy and Allar and his new receivers have not forced the issue. But this may be a good time to start, considering the Wildcats' defensive struggles.

A big help would be getting wideouts Tre Wallace and Omari Evans not only available but close enough to 100 percent health to contribute. Neither has impacted the past few games.

Prediction: Penn State 45, Northwestern 9

The Wildcats proved they can throw the ball while storming back to beat Minnesota.

That should get Penn State's attention, particularly among its deep secondary group and its wave of suddenly-producing pass rushers.

The next PSU 'Enforcer'? Meet Penn State football's JB Nelson: 'He wants to hurt you. And he knows he can do it.'

While the Lions' defense should attack early and often and mine turnovers, its offense needs to reciprocate more quickly.

Expect Singleton's first long (touchdown) run of the season. He and Allen and the Lions' three tight ends should be able to wear out the Wildcats by intermission.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

