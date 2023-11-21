Penn State football vs. Michigan State: scouting report, prediction

This Penn State football team features one of the more dysfunctional passing games in the Big Ten and beyond.

And it might not really matter.

Not on Friday night against the Michigan State Spartans, at least.

Because the Nittany Lions' stringent defense and locked-in special teams − with just enough help from a still-promising run game − should be enough to roll on Black Friday night in Detroit.

That speaks more to the state of the disabled Spartans, then about Penn State.

Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

The Spartans, remember, fired head coach Mel Tucker in September, suffered player defections in the transfer portal, lost a string of ensuing games and now, at last, are besieged by injury.

They somehow hung together to edge Indiana last weekend with only about 45 scholarship players available.

The Lions? They are about as healthy as possible, which might just include starting quarterback Drew Allar − despite some kind of upper-body injury suffered just last Saturday. Head coach James Franklin gave him a tentative go-ahead on Monday.

Penn State football: Let nation's No. 2 defense win the day

Still, whoever the Penn State quarterback just might not matter all that much on this day − not when going against a team that's down to a walk-on freshman at defensive tackle. And with stability issues just about everywhere else.

Probably won't matter that Penn State's wide receivers have all but disappeared of late, that the pass game has regressed to its No. 100 spot nationally (195.4 yards per game).

A quarterback debate at Penn State? Why QB Beau Pribula and his 'super powers' are best for Penn State football now | Bodani

Running the PSU offense: 5 things to know about Penn State football's new leaders: Ja'Juan Seider, Ty Howle

Rather, the Lions have been more profitable, and simply looked better, running the ball and throwing short passes to their tight ends. If Allar can't do that well enough Friday night, backup Beau Pribula certainly can.

Which should be plenty to beat down a try-hard opponent that simply doesn't even have much of its basic foundational pieces still intact.

Enough to earn a 10th regular-season victory for the second-straight year and go to a good bowl game.

Which is about all to be expected for this offense, this team, at this time.

Prediction: Penn State 33, Michigan State 12

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football, Big Ten prediction vs. Michigan State Spartans