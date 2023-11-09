Penn State football vs. Michigan: The biggest Big Ten home game since ...? We rank them.

It will be the biggest game in the Big Ten so far this season: No. 10 Penn State football vs. No. 3 Michigan (CFP rankings), Saturday at Beaver Stadium in State College.

Two top 10 teams. College Football Playoff implications galore. Swirling national controversy.

Can coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions finally earn a signature win and drive toward their first CFP appearance? Can the Wolverines block out the mounting scrutiny of the alleged sign-stealing investigation and win a third-straight Big Ten title under head coach Jim Harbaugh?

ESPN's Booger McFarland may have summed up a large contingent of fans' feelings best: "With Penn State, if not now, when? We've been waiting on you."

Take all of the pregame hype and possibilities into account and Saturday will be Penn State's biggest, most important home game since ... when?

Looking back and considering the feel and timing of a game — The build-up and implications and what it could mean to the Lions — here's our ranking of Penn State's biggest games in Beaver Stadium since joining the Big Ten in 1993:

7. Sept. 1, 2001: Miami 33, Penn State 7

This was about anticipation and new beginnings.

A rare prime-time season opener in Beaver Stadium against the No. 2 team in the nation that Penn State fans had months to envision.

A record crowd of 109,313 had hopes of a rebirth after the team's first losing season in a dozen years, and to christen the most recent stadium expansion (an additional 12,000 seats, including skyboxes).

There also was a buzz about former Lion Adam Taliaferro, who had nearly been paralyzed from a serious injury on the field less than a year earlier.

The crowd roared as Taliaferro slowly walked and waved and even jogged a bit onto the field before the game.

Stars of the game: Miami quarterback Ken Dorsey completed 20-of-27 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns while Clinton Portis and Willis McGahee combined for 241 yards on the ground. Penn State's Bryant Johnson caught six Zack Mills' passes for 149 yards and a score.

6. Oct. 21, 2017: Penn State 42, Michigan 13

Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, October 21, 2017 in University Park, Pa

This was the culmination of a steady climb, so to speak, for a year as the Lions suddenly emerged as big winners again.

They were No. 2 nationally coming into this game (the highest ranking ever under Franklin), had a top Heisman Trophy contender (Saquon Barkley) and were playing a ranked and despised opponent. That elusive playoff appearance was beginning to come into focus.

A crowd of 110,823 showed for the White Out, still the third-largest ever.

Stars of the game: Saquon Barkley scored three times and gained 161 yards from scrimmage, including a 69-yard direct-snap run the first time he touched the ball. Trace McSorley ran for three scores, as well.

5. Nov. 12, 2011: Nebraska 17, Penn State 14

Maybe the most emotional Penn State game ever in Beaver Stadium.

It happened barely a week after the Jerry Sandusky child-abuse scandal broke and only a few days after Joe Paterno was fired.

The press box and sidelines were jammed like never before. Hundreds of lettermen ringed the field, answering a call to support their program.

Players from both teams prayed together on the field, then played against each other.

How would a stunned and suddenly fractured team and program proceed with a season?

It was a day like no other in college football.

Stars of the game: Both teams excelled on the ground − Penn State's Stephfon Green and Silas Redd combining for 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Nebraska's Rex Burkhead rushing for 121 yards on 26 carries and a score.

4. Sept. 14, 2002: Penn State 40, Nebraska 7

This game had been circled by fans, coaches and players for at least a year.

Were the Lions truly recovered from two unfathomable losing seasons? They got their chance to prove it against another traditional power and Top 10 opponent.

The build-up was heightened by a rare early bye week for the Lions.

The crowd was a then-record 110,753 and produced maybe the loudest Beaver Stadium moment ever: Fans roared, shaking and swaying the press box when Richie Gardner returned an interception for the game-busting touchdown.

Stars of the game: Larry Johnson and Michael Robinson each scored twice and Bryant Johnson caught 8 passes for 147 yards.

3. Sept. 29, 2018: Ohio State 27, Penn State 26

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) takes off running against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.

A Top 10, White Out matchup early in the season against that one team ...

A confluence of perfect warm weather, a hated opponent and night game.

Plus, the 4-0 Lions seemed confident. They had only lost to the Buckeyes by a point the year before in Columbus and thought they were better.

The still-stadium record crowd of 110,889 was deafening before the game even got underway. This was considered the time to finish the business they weren't quite able to in 2016 and 2017.

Star of the game: Trace McSorley set a school record with 461 yards of total offense, including a career-high 175 rushing and threw two touchdown passes.

2. Oct. 8, 2005: Penn State 17, Ohio State 10

Certainly, there was a hopeful buzz about this team early in the season after four losing seasons in five years.

But it wasn't until the Lions, wobbly in a 4-0 start, dismantled Minnesota at home the week prior that things took off. ESPN GameDay would broadcast on site. The Lions had seemingly found themselves — and their hungry fans believed.

The White Out crowd was electric, particularly the students. It was the first time that noise rendered the Penn State coaches' headsets useless on the sideline. They would have to relay messages from the press box to the field via hand signals.

At halftime, ESPN wheeled a mobile set onto the field, from which commentator Kirk Herbstreit pointed and said, "That's the best student section in the country. They're crazy."

This game, against the No. 4 Buckeyes, would stamp them as title contenders again.

Stars of the game: Linebacker Paul Posluszny recorded 14 tackles and Michael Robinson accounted for 130 of Penn State's 195 total yards.

1. Nov. 8, 1997: Michigan 34, Penn State 8

The last time two teams so highly ranked met in Beaver Stadium.

Penn State was undefeated and No. 2 in the nation. Michigan was undefeated and No. 4. PSU's national title game path was clearing in a way it couldn't three years earlier for those 12-0 Lions.

Curis Enis and the Lions had already vanquished Ohio State at home earlier in the fall. This was the penultimate test.

A late-afternoon kickoff only stoked the sellout crowd more.

Stars of the game: Chris Howard ran for 120 of Michigan's 265 yards on the ground. Curtis Enis rushed for 103 yards and a late touchdown for the Nittany Lions.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: Top 7 all-time Big Ten home games ranked