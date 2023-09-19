Penn State football vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: scouting report, score prediction

There are some surprising zeroes attributed to Pennn State football team's top expected performers.

From All-America candidate Chop Robinson to former 5-star recruit Dani Dennis-Sutton to experienced, returning starter Adisa Isaac.

The Nittany Lions' top defensive ends/edge rushers have only 0.5 sacks between them.

That's it after three games − half of one sack. That's all heading into Saturday night's proving-ground White Out against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Will they finally get to the quarterback − Nittany Lion killer Cade McNamara − and do it enough to lead a victory?

Here is your Penn State-Iowa scouting report with a prediction:

Penn State football's 'building' defense must own the night

The Lions certainly turned in a stellar takeaway performance at Illinois. Part was confusing the Illini's new starting quarterback; part was dynamic coverage abilities of its linebackers and defensive backs.

But this highly-regarded unit must still improve its quarterback pressure and run defense at the point of attack. The Lions simply are not getting to the quarterback like they are supposed to. They also did not tackle well early at Illinois − similar to issues vs. West Virginia.

Can they shift against Iowa, which brings a wounded operation to Beaver Stadium?

McNamara, who beat the Lions with Michigan two years ago, still does not look right from a preseason quadriceps injury. The top running backs are banged up. And they just lost the first half of their impressive tight end partnership (Luke Lachey, Erick All).

None of that should lift up the Hawkeyes' pass game: It's 11th in the Big Ten (150 yards per game).

Drew Allar and receivers: Smooth (er) operators?

Iowa figures to stack the line of scrimmage with extra defenders. They want to clog the freeway for tailbacks Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. They want to make Allar and his suspect receivers beat them.

While the kid QB handled himself well on the road last week, he did not seem in sync with his wideouts. He missed No. 2 target Tre Wallace more than he should have at Illinois.

Expect increased work for his talented tight ends and running backs.

Iowa's defense doesn't feature a game-wrecker up front as usual, certainly not to the likes of the Illini's Johnny Newton. But it must be loosened up, all the same.

Allar must find a way to do this through the air, especially on early downs to start the game.

Another overrated Penn State offensive line?

Penn State star left tackle Olu Fashanu (74) must lead a better, more cohesive offensive line effort in Saturday's White Out vs. Iowa.

The talent and depth really do exist for this group to be the best yet under James Franklin.

But they've disappointed early on, once again. New center Hunter Nourzad is playing hurt and has struggled with snaps and blocking, at times. Even All-America tackle Olu Fashanu got caught in some surprisingly bad positions at Illinois.

Helping Drew Allar: The best thing going for Drew Allar? Its these 'other' Penn State football players

They must tighten their operation quickly. They must be better at opening running lanes against an unspectacular but consistent, attention-to-detail Iowa group.

Prediction: Penn State 24, Iowa 10

Don't expect the Lions to keep their nation-leading streak of 30-plus-point performances alive.

They also many not cover the spread.

And the offensive operation will probably still look clunky at times because Iowa always seems to find a way to do that..

But the explosive play will return. And, most importantly the defense will turn up the heat in its best effort yet this season.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Drew Allar in Big Ten