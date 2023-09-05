Penn State football vs. Delaware: Scouting report, prediction

Sure enough, this Top 10 Penn State football team will get to fix loose ends, build depth and prepare for the future Saturday in Beaver Stadium.

That's the assignment against the Delaware Blue Hens at noon — a dramatically overmatched opponent from the FCS, formerly Division I-AA.

Sure enough, the Blue Hens are highly regarded for their level, Top 20-good after their opening victory over Stony Brook. And they will provide a resolute performance in their first-ever meeting against the Nittany Lions, much as FCS Villanova did in Happy Valley two years ago.

Why he's No. 1 now: Just big plays? Why that's good enough for Penn State football's KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Still, the Hens are what they are — an advantageous working opportunity for a team like Penn State this early in the season.

Here are three things to look for and a prediction:

Penn State defense: more sacks, turnovers

Surprisingly, the Nittany Lions' vaunted defense did not create a turnover in the opening victory over West Virgnia.

Penn State head football coach James Franklin greets offensive line coach Phil Trautwein before the season opener against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College.

It also only produced just three sacks against WVU's slippery, fast-throwing QB Garrett Greene − none from the highly-regarded defensive end trio of Chop Robinson, Adisa Isaac and Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Saturday seems like a good bet to hit harder in both categories.

Delaware was pass-heavy in its opener with QB Ryan O'Connor throwing for 346 yards. He'll need to find trusted wideouts Chandler Harvin and Kym Wimberly often to survive. But will he have time ... and will the Lions' hungry defensive backs, starting with elite corners Kalen King and Johnny Dixon, possibly allow it?

Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen: return of the 100-yard rusher

Penn State's tailback duo ran hard and effectively against the Mountaineers (both averaged over 5 yards per carry). But their work was limited and neither busted a play bigger than 15 yards.

Penn State's Nick Singleton (10) loses his footing after making a catch out in the flat against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College.

Expect those numbers to rise Saturday, thanks to, at least, a couple of breakaway runs. Allen, in particular, looks even more powerful and difficult to tackle through scrimmage, which doesn't bode well for the Delaware linebackers. They won't be forced to defend anything like this the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Singleton and Allen's blockers will get important fine-tuning work before their trip to Illinois. They are still incorporating new parts on the line, starting with center Hunter Nourzad, who had a few high snaps in the opener (fortunately QB Drew Allar is 6-foot-5) and some issues in pass protection.

PSU kickers, punters on high alert

The kicking game may have caused the most concerns so far.

Who will even be first-up on field goals Saturday? Preferred starter Sander Sahaydak pulled both of his routine attempts wide right and was benched. Could his replacement, Columbia transfer Alex Felkins, have proved enough with a few extra points and a chip-shot field goal?

It's an area to be monitored closely again Saturday because, of course, dependability will be required here at some point this fall.

Riley Thompson's initial punting struggle is secondary, for now. He only had two attempts and recovered well enough on his second (46 yards).

See them grow: How Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen will be even better for Penn State football in 2023

Prediction: Penn State 54, Delaware 6

Drew Allar should have his way in the pass game again, spreading the ball around to a half-dozen receivers or more. We do expect more involvement with his tight ends, especially star-to-be Theo Johnson, if at least to give the big guys some pass-catching work.

More interesting will be how much time backup quarterbacks Beau Pribula and Jaxon Smolik receive and what they do with it. Same for other hopeful stars-to-be like rookie linebacker Tony Rojas and defensive backs King Mack and Elliot Washington.

The defense, led by those edge rushers, will make its presence felt more emphatically and earlier this time. They will perform with an edge.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: Drew Allar, Nick Singleton vs. Delaware