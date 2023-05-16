Penn State football transfer running back Keyvone Lee enrolled at Mississippi State | Source

STARKVILLE — Penn State transfer running back Keyvone Lee has enrolled in classes at Mississippi State, a source with access to MSU's enrollment database told the Clarion Ledger. Lee spent the past three seasons with the Nittany Lions.

Lee has been in the transfer portal since January. He took an official visit for Mississippi State football's spring game in April, he shared via social media.

Lee appeared in 27 games at Penn State. He played in nine games as a true freshman in 2020, collecting 438 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The following season, he ran for 530 yards and two touchdowns. His production dipped last year as he appeared in just five games and ran for 94 yards.

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) carries the ball as the Auburn Tigers take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Lee is a native of St. Petersburg, Florida. He attended American Collegiate Academy, where he was a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

MSU is entering its first season with Zach Arnett as head coach. He was promoted from defensive coordinator in December following Mike Leach's death. In shuffling his staff this offseason, Arnett moved longtime MSU assistant Tony Hughes to running backs coach.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Penn State football transfer Keyvone Lee enrolled at Mississippi State