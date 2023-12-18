Penn State football transfer portal tracker

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Sure, the holiday season is in full swing, but the transfer portal for college football is officially open, and Penn State will once again look to be active in the portal activity in an attempt to bolster a couple of positions in need of improvement.

Of course, a number of players on the football roster will take this opportunity to explore some other opportunities to find a new environment that will allow them to embrace a fresh start, pursue more playing time with another program, or simply just move closer to home.

The first day of the transfer portal being open led to a couple of Penn State players entering their names in the transfer portal. And we are ready to keep track of all of the transfer portal activity this month.

The transfer portal opened on Dec. 4, 2023 and closes on Jan. 2, 2024. Here is a look at the latest developments with the portal and Penn State with a review of what players are currently in the transfer portal, who has committed elsewhere, and what players are coming to Penn State out of the portal.

Penn State players in transfer portal: 3

Penn State players who have committed elsewhere from portal: 0

Players coming to Penn State from the transfer portal: 2

IN PORTAL: Alex Bacchetta

I would like to thank Penn State and the entire staff for the past 2 years. I’m incredibly thankful for all the memories and experiences with my teammates over these two seasons. I wish Penn State the absolute best. I have entered the transfer portal with 3 years remaining. pic.twitter.com/WMfEOIWX1M — Alex Bacchetta (@AlexBacchetta) December 4, 2023

Position: Punter

Entered transfer portal: Dec. 4, 2023

New school: TBD

IN PORTAL: Cristian Driver

Position: Wide receiver

Entered transfer portal: Dec. 4, 2023

New school: TBD

IN PORTAL: Jace Tutty

I am entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left, attached below is some of my tape. Additional tape and information are available upon request. DM’s are open or you can reach me at (570)534-7661. NCAA ID: 2012972257 6’0

195lbs pic.twitter.com/0shtS2y9hJ — Jace Tutty (@jacetutty) December 4, 2023

Position: Cornerback

Entered transfer portal: Dec. 4, 2023

New school: TBD

ADDING: Alan Herron

Position: Offensive Line

Committed: Dec. 11, 2023

Previous school: Shorter University (Division 2)

ADDING: Chase Meyer

Position: Kicker

Committed: Dec. 17, 2023

Previous school: Tulsa

