Penn State football transfer portal tracker

Kevin McGuire
·2 min read

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Sure, the holiday season is in full swing, but the transfer portal for college football is officially open, and Penn State will once again look to be active in the portal activity in an attempt to bolster a couple of positions in need of improvement.

Of course, a number of players on the football roster will take this opportunity to explore some other opportunities to find a new environment that will allow them to embrace a fresh start, pursue more playing time with another program, or simply just move closer to home.

The first day of the transfer portal being open led to a couple of Penn State players entering their names in the transfer portal. And we are ready to keep track of all of the transfer portal activity this month.

The transfer portal opened on Dec. 4, 2023 and closes on Jan. 2, 2024. Here is a look at the latest developments with the portal and Penn State with a review of what players are currently in the transfer portal, who has committed elsewhere, and what players are coming to Penn State out of the portal.

Penn State players in transfer portal: 3

Penn State players who have committed elsewhere from portal: 0

Players coming to Penn State from the transfer portal: 2

IN PORTAL: Alex Bacchetta

Position: Punter

Entered transfer portal: Dec. 4, 2023

New school: TBD

IN PORTAL: Cristian Driver

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Wide receiver

Entered transfer portal: Dec. 4, 2023

New school: TBD

IN PORTAL: Jace Tutty

Position: Cornerback

Entered transfer portal: Dec. 4, 2023

New school: TBD

ADDING: Alan Herron

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Offensive Line

Committed: Dec. 11, 2023

Previous school: Shorter University (Division 2)

ADDING: Chase Meyer

Palm Beach Post
Position: Kicker

Committed: Dec. 17, 2023

Previous school: Tulsa

