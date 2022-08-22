Penn State football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

Penn State may be more known traditionally for its lineage of linebackers and star defensive players, but there has been a wealth of talent to come through Happy Valley over the years from the offensive side of the football. In fact, there has been so much talent on offense over the course of the history of the program that some very notable players may not even make the cut on a two-deep roster of Penn State’s all-time offensive roster.

Putting together the all-time offense led to some tough decisions. Perhaps the toughest may have been the omission of one of Penn State’s more recent offensive stars, running back Saquon Barkley. And leaving quarterbacks who led the team to a pair of national championships took a little bit of internal debate before coming to a final decision.

Check out the all-time offense for Penn State below and check out the rest of our continuing Penn State coverage on Nittany Lions Wire.

Starting QB: Kerry Collins

Photo By USA TODAY Sports

Simply put, Kerry Collins is the best all-around quarterback in Penn State program history. Although he may not have the school’s top passing numbers, he was the top quarterback with NFL prospects to come through Happy Valley and the quarterback of the 1994 undefeated team.

Backup QB: Trace McSorley

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Trace McSorley followed James Franklin from Vanderbilt to Penn State and was a key component of a stretch that resulted in a Big Ten championship, the school’s all-time passing record, and a victory in the Fiesta Bowl.

Starting RB: Lydell Mitchell

AP Photo

For a school rich in running back history, Lydell Mitchell may still be the best the program has ever seen. The College Football Hall of Fame player went on to be a three-time Pro Bowl player in the NFL.

Backup RB: Ki-Jana Carter

Stephen Dunn /Allsport

Ki-Jana Carter was one of the best blends of speed and physical force Penn State has ever seen. Oen of the top players on the 1994 team became the No. 1 pick of the 1995 NFL draft and remains a fan favorite to this day.

Starting WR1: Bobby Engram

Photo By USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s all-time leading receiver was another key player in the 1994 undefeated season. Engram not only shined in Happy Valley but went on to have a steady career in the NFL.

Check out our other College Wire all-time lineups:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin

Starting WR2: Allen Robinson

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Allen Robinson came up with some clutch plays for Penn State to help the Nittany Lions remain competitive during a tough time for the program. His famous catch against Michigan was so good he got it tattooed on his body.

Starting WR3: Jahan Dotson

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Before becoming a first-round draft pick in 2022, Jahan Dotson put together one of the most impressive highlight collections by a Penn State receiver in school history.

Backup WR1: Kenny Jackson

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The fourth overall pick in the 1984 NFL draft was Penn State’s first All-American wide receiver and was a part of Penn State’s first national championship team.

Backup WR2: Chris Godwin

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Godwin emerged as a big-play receiver during Penn State’s run to a Big Ten championship in 2016 and has gone off to be one of the more respected wide receiver sin the NFL.

Backup WR3: O.J. McDuffie

Photo By USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s last great wide receiver before entering the Big Ten turned in a respectable career in the NFL. The 1992 Fiesta Bowl MVP led the NFL in receptions in 1998.

Starting TE: Kyle Brady

Photo By USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Brady had everything a great tight end needs with the size and hands. Brady was the third player from the 1994 team drafted in the first nine picks of the 1995 NFL draft and retired after winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2007.

Backup TE: Ted Kwalick

AP Photo/Paul Vathis

Ted Kwalick is a College Football Hall of Fame player and a three-time Pro Bowl player in the NFL. Kwalick was also the first Penn State player to become a two-time All-American player.

Starting C: Glenn Ressler

Baltimore Colts running back Norm Buliach follows the blocking of Glenn Ressler (62) during the 1970 AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

Glenn Ressler was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001 and the 1964 Maxwell Award winner. Naturally, you have to start building Penn State’s offensive line with him.

Backup C: AQ Shipley

Penn State team captains A.Q. Shipley (57) Derrick WIlliams (2) and Josh Gaines (47) walk onto the field together for their NCAA college football game against Illinois. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

A.Q. Shipley was Penn State’s first Rimington Trophy winner in 2008 when he was also named an All-American and named All-Big Ten for a second straight year.

Starting G1: Steve Wisniewski

USA TODAY Sports

Arguably one of college football’s best all-time offensive linemen who is inexplicably not in the College Football Hall of Fame, Steve Wisniewski was a two-time All-American who went on to be an eight-time Pro Bowl guard in the NFL. He was also named to the NFL’s all-decade team for the 1990s.

Starting G2: Jeff Hartings

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Hartings was another big piece of the 1994 team’s success. Hartings, a two-time first-team All-American player, went on to be a first-round NFL draft pick in 1995 and won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Backup G1: Mike Munchak

USA TODAY Sports

Mike Munchak may have been more recognized for his success in the NFL but he was a second-team All-American at Penn State and went on to be a No. 8 overall pick of the Houston Oilers.

Backup G2: Steve Suhey

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Suhey is in the College Football Hall of Fame after earning MVP honors in the 1948 Cotton Bowl and is said to be credited with helping to originate the school’s storied “We are Penn State” chant.

Starting T1: Keith Dorney

AP Photo

Keith Dorney is a College Football Hall of Fame lineman who was a consensus first-team All-American in 1978.

Starting T2: Levi Brown

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Levi Brown earned All-Big Ten honors in back-to-back seasons in 2005 and 2006 and was the No. 5 overall pick of the 2007 NFL draft.

Backup T1: Dave Joyner

Rob Christy-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Joyner was a well-rounded athlete during his playing days at Penn State, although he achieved more success on the wrestling mats with the wrestling program. Joyner went on to eventually serve as an interim athletics director.

Backup T2: Andre Johnson

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Johnson brought some good size to the Penn State offensive line in the mid-1990s and went on to be a first-round draft pick of Washington in 1996.

