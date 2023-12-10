Penn State football’s all-time record against every SEC member

Penn State has a long history of facing SEC opponents over the years, with most of those matchups coming in postseason play. And even with the SEC set to expand with two new members, Penn State will have played at least one game against almost every team in the conference as of 2024. Penn State will add a game against Ole Miss in the 2023 Peach Bowl for the first meeting with the Rebels in football.

Prior to the Peach Bowl, and including Penn State’s all-time meetings with Oklahoma and Texas, the Nittany Lions are .500 all-time against the SEC’s membership. The only SEC members Penn State has faced but never beaten are Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, and Florida. The Nittany Lions are undefeated against LSU and South Carolina.

The SEC school Penn State has faced the most, by far, is Alabama. The Nittany Lions have played the Crimson Tide 15 times in regular season and postseason games over the years, with some truly storied matchups in the mix. But Alabama holds the upper hand with twice as many wins against Penn State as losses.

Here is a look at Penn State’s all-time record against every member of the SEC, including the upcoming additions of Oklahoma and Texas. The Sooners and Longhorns are scheduled to join the SEC on July 1, 2024, the same day the Big Ten will officially welcome Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington as its newest members and other conference realignment changes officially take place.

Note: The only school from the SEC Penn State has never faced in football will be Mississippi State following the 2023 Peach Bowl against Ole Miss.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Games Played: 2

Record (winning percentage): 2-0 (1.000)

First meeting: January 1, 1974 (No. 6 Penn State 16, No. 13 LSU 9; Orange Bowl)

Most recent meeting: January 1, 2010 (No. 11 Penn State 19, No. 13 LSU 16; Capital One Bowl)

South Carolina Gamecoks

Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 2

Record (winning percentage): 2-0 (1.000)

First meeting: November 2, 1940 (No. 18 Penn State 12, South Carolina 0)

Most recent meeting: November 29, 1941 (Penn State 19, South Carolina 12)

AP Photo

Games Played: 4

Record (winning percentage): 3-1 (.750)

First meeting: September 19, 1959 (Penn State 19, Missouri 8)

Most recent meeting: October 4, 1980 (No. 17 Penn State 29, No. 9 Missouri 21)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 4

Record (winning percentage): 3-1 (.750)

First meeting: January 1, 1996 (No. 15 Penn State 43, No. 16 Auburn 14; Outback Bowl)

Most recent meeting: September 17, 2022 (No. 22 Penn State 41, Auburn 12)

Texas A&M Aggies

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 4

Record (winning percentage): 3-1 (.750)

First meeting: September 22, 1979 (Texas A&M 27, No. 6 Penn State 14)

Most recent meeting: December 29, 2007 (Penn State 24, Texas A&M 17; Alamo Bowl)

Tennessee Volunteers

AP Photo/J. Meric

Games Played: 5

Record (winning percentage): 3-2 (.600)

First meeting: December 4, 1971 (No. 12 Tennessee 31, No. 5 Penn State 11)

Most recent meeting: January 1, 2007 (Penn State 20, No. 17 Tennessee 10; Outback Bowl)

Texas Longhorns

Todd Warshaw/Allsport

Games played: 5

Record (winning percentage): 3-2 (.600)

First meeting: January 1, 1972 (No. 10 Penn State 30, No. 12 Texas 6; Cotton Bowl)

Most recent meeting: January 1, 1997 (No. 7 Penn State 38, No. 20 Texas 15; Fiesta Bowl)

Georgia Bulldogs

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 2

Record (winning percentage): 1-1 (.500)

First meeting: January 1, 1983 (No. 2 Penn State 27, No. 1 Georgia 23; Sugar Bowl for the national championship)

Most recent meeting: January 2, 2016 (Georgia 24, Penn State 17; TaxSlayer Bowl)

Kentucky Wildcats

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 6

Record (winning percentage): 3-3 (.500)

First meeting: October 4, 1975 (No. 10 Penn State 10, Kentucky 3)

Most recent meeting: January 1, 2019 (No. 16 Kentucky 27, No. 13 Penn State 24; Citrus Bowl)

Alabama Crimson Tide

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Games Played: 15

Record (winning percentage): 5-10 (.333)

First meeting: December 19, 1959 (No. 14 Penn State 7, No. 11 Alabama 0; Liberty Bowl)

Most recent meeting: September 10, 2011 (No. 3 Alabama 27, No. 23 Penn State 11)

Arkansas Razorbacks

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 1

Record (winning percentage): 0-1 (.000)

First meeting: January 1, 2022 (Arkansas 24, Penn State 10)

Most recent meeting: January 1, 2022 (Arkansas 24, Penn State 10)

Vanderbilt Commodores

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 1

Record (winning percentage): 0-1 (.000)

First meeting: October 19, 1957 (Vanderbilt 32, Penn State 20)

Most recent meeting: October 19, 1957 (Vanderbilt 32, Penn State 20)

Oklahoma Sooners

RVR Photos-USA TODAY NETWORK

Games played: 2

Record (winning percentage): 0-2 (.000)

First meeting: December 31, 1972 (No. 2 Oklahoma 14, No. 5 Penn State 0; Sugar Bowl)

Most recent meeting: January 1, 1986 (No. 3 Oklahoma 25, No. 1 Penn State 10; Orange Bowl for the national championship)

Florida Gators

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 3

Record (winning percentage): 0-3 (.000)

First meeting: December 29, 1962 (Florida 17, No. 9 Penn State 7; Gator Bowl)

Most recent meeting: January 1, 2011 (Florida 37, Penn State 24; Outback Bowl)

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire