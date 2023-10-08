Penn State football team receives high grades in progress report

Oct. 7—Penn State football coach James Franklin had many things to do during the bye week, but at the top of the list was self-evaluating, or self-scouting, the Nittany Lions' 5-0 start.

Franklin and his coaching staff had many positives and a few negatives to review as Penn State prepares for its final seven games of the regular season, starting with Massachusetts next Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

"It's really being coachable, just like the players," Franklin said about his assistants, "and being open to input, being open to constructive criticism, being self-aware. I think it's a really good process for all of us.

"We work really hard to hopefully improve without having a major setback to do it."

Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich have made it clear they would like to see the Lions have more explosive plays. They also would like to see quarterback Drew Allar and most of the wide receivers improve their connection, timing and rhythm.

"We're a work in progress there with the receivers," Yurcich said. "We're still trying to find the right pieces. We know time is ticking."

On the other hand, the Penn State defense is playing at an elite level. It leads the nation or ranks among the leaders in almost every statistical category.

"I like that as a unit we're starting to feel the soul of our defense," defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said. "Guys are enjoying playing for and with one another. You're seeing our playmaking being distributed among a large group of guys, which is what we want.

"I felt that against West Virginia (in the opener) and part of the Delaware game we were trying to be perfect, maybe a little tight. Maybe the first or second quarter at Illinois when we made those plays, that relaxed us a little bit. We started having fun. We look like we're having a lot of fun now."

This isn't the halfway of the regular season, but it's a natural break. We'll call our grades a progress report instead of a midseason report card.

Quarterbacks: Drew Allar has protected the football, which he considers his No. 1 priority. He also continues to show uncanny poise, efficient mechanics and a powerful arm. Yet he hasn't clicked with any wide receiver except KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Beau Pribula, Allar's backup, has run and thrown well after games have been decided.

Grade: B+

Running backs: Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have not posted the rushing numbers they did last season as freshmen when they combined for more than 1,900 yards. Their lesser numbers are a result of several factors, including defenses crowding the box. Singleton has been effective as a pass catcher. Third-teamer Trey Potts has produced in key moments.

Grade: C+.

Wide receivers: Lambert-Smith ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 74.4 receiving yards per game and is averaging nearly 15 yards a catch. No other wideout has emerged as a complement, which has hurt. Trey Wallace, who does not have a catch in the last three games because of an undisclosed injury, is expected to return against Massachusetts and provide a lift.

Grade: C-

Tight ends: Tyler Warren and Theo Johnson have combined for 26 receptions for 216 yards and four touchdowns, all by Warren. Their yardage and TD catches are off the pace set by Warren, Johnson and Brenton Strange last season, but not their receptions. Expect their roles in the passing game to increase the rest of the way.

Grade: B

Offensive linemen: They've been terrific in pass protection, allowing just three sacks in five games. Even though Penn State is averaging just 4.2 yards per carry, the blocking has been consistent on third down and fourth down. Left tackle Olu Fashanu has not permitted a sack in his 14 games as a starter, which is amazing.

Grade: A

Offense: It's hard to dole out a poor grade when Penn State ranks first in the Big Ten in scoring and third in total offense. But there's a lot of room for improvement. The Lions rank among the nation's worst teams with only 12 plays of at least 20 yards.

Grade: B

Defensive linemen: This has been the most consistent position group since Franklin arrived at Penn State; this year is no exception. The Lions lead the Big Ten in rushing defense, sacks and tackles for loss. Zane Durant has a team-high 4.5 tackles for loss, and Adisa Isaac, Zurich Fisher and Coziah Izzard have 2.5 sacks apiece.

Grade: A

Linebackers: Kobe King won the starting job at middle linebacker during preseason camp and has allowed Curtis Jacobs and Abdul Carter more freedom on the outside. Jacobs has a team-high 18 tackles, which is a ridiculously low number for a team that ranks first in the nation in total defense. Tackling in the open field will be critical against Ohio State and Michigan.

Grade: A-

Secondary: This might be the best secondary the Lions have had in at least 40 years. Opponents have thrown one touchdown pass and six interceptions against this group. Kalen King, one of the top cornerbacks in the country, has rarely been tested. The underrated Daequan Hardy has two interceptions as the nickel back.

Grade: A+

Defense: Penn State ranks first in the nation in total defense, passing defense and pass efficiency defense, second in sacks and seventh in rushing defense. The first team has allowed just four touchdowns in five games.

Grade: A

Special teams: Alex Felkins, a transfer from Columbia, has made 7-of-9 field goal tries and all of his extra points. Gabe Nwosu has sent 22 of his 32 kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. But the Lions have struggled in net punting, kickoff returns and punt returns, ranking near the bottom of the Big Ten in those categories. They're fifth in kickoff coverage.

Grade: C-

Coaching: The lack of explosive plays is the chief concern for Franklin and his staff as they prepare for the final seven regular season games. It's clear that they've been conservative in their play-calling on offense and their return game because the defense has been so dominant. That might need to change against Ohio State and Michigan.

Grade: A-