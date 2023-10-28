Penn State football team looks to vent its frustration against Indiana

Oct. 27—Adisa Isaac has been a part of some great wins and some gut-wrenching defeats during his time at Penn State.

Minutes after the Nittany Lions' 20-12 loss at Ohio State last week, he vowed they would soon take out their frustrations on somebody.

"It's just an added chip on our shoulders," Isaac said. "Our next opponent is definitely going to be in for a good one."

That would be Indiana (0-4 Big Ten, 2-5), which faces 10th-ranked Penn State (3-1, 6-1) Saturday at noon (TV-CBS) at Beaver Stadium.

The Hoosiers are 31.5-point underdogs and have lost three straight. They rank 100th or worse nationally in every major offensive category and 106th in rushing defense.

They're primed to cure what ails the angry Lions.

"The best way to move on is to focus on the next opponent," Penn State coach James Franklin said, "and pour all of our energy into beating Indiana."

Most of the frustrations are on offense, particularly the passing game. Drew Allar completed just 18-of-42 attempts for 191 yards and one touchdown at Ohio State. He's thrown for 1,445 yards and 13 scores without an interception, but he's completed only three passes of more than 30 yards to wide receivers.

Penn State hasn't been able to find a third option at receiver behind KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Trey Wallace. Transfers Dante Cephas (Kent State) and Malik McClain (Florida State) haven't stepped up.

"Some guys who have come in have transitioned a little bit slower than we had hoped," Franklin said. "This is an opportunity to take a step forward this week and build confidence moving forward.

"There are guys in that room who have the ability to do the job and do the job at a high level. It's about consistency physically and also consistency mentally."

Because the Lions have struggled to create explosive pass plays, defenses have crowded the line of scrimmage to stop running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Penn State netted only 49 rushing yards last week, including minus-36 yards on four sacks.

They might have better opportunities against Indiana, which has allowed 174.4 rushing yards per game and 276 last week to visiting Rutgers.

"People are going to load up the box and not allow Kaytron and Nick to beat you," Franklin said, "until you prove you can do it on the outside with your quarterback and wide receivers and somewhat the tight ends."

The Lions expect to receive a boost from the return of guard JB Nelson, who's considered their most physical offensive lineman. Nelson has missed the last 2.5 games with an undisclosed injury, but Franklin pronounced him "fully available" for Saturday.

Penn State had scored at least 30 points in 13 consecutive games before last week.

"I don't want people to let one game define how they view our offense this year," offensive tackle Caedan Wallace said. "I think we're a good group of guys. We're a tough group of people. We're smart and resilient."

On the flip side, the Lions stopped Ohio State's streak of scoring more than 20 points in 40 straight Big Ten games.

Penn State ranks first nationally in total defense, sacks and pass defense efficiency, second in points allowed and third in rushing yards allowed. Twelve straight opponents have failed to score more than 21 points against the Lions.

"We just have to stay positive and stay together," said Isaac, who leads the Big Ten in sacks and tackles for loss. "At times like this everyone wants to divide us and point fingers. We don't do that.

"There's a long season ahead of us. We just have to keep our heads up and keep going. The season is not over."

------

Rich Scarcella's pick

Penn State 38, Indiana 7

The Nittany Lions can sulk or they can be motivated after last week's loss at Ohio State. Their top-ranked defense against Indiana's struggling offense seems like a mismatch. This is a chance for the Penn State offense to create more explosive plays.