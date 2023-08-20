Penn State football team captains for 2023 announced

Penn State football’s return to the gridiron is approaching quickly. As the team prepares for the season opener against West Virginia, the team captains for this year’s rosters have been officially unveiled. In a social media post on the team’s official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirmed the six names that have been chosen to be the team’s leaders for the upcoming season.

Three of the names were previously confirmed; safety Keaton Ellis, offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, and linebacker Dominic Deluca. The three additions to the list of team captains included tight end Theo Johnson, defensive end Adisa Isaac, and wide receiver Malick Meiga.

Here is a look at this year’s team captains for the Nittnay Lions.

No. 2 Keaton Ellis, Safety

One of the top returning starters from last year’s roster, Keaton Ellis will be valuable asset in the backfield alongside cornerback Kalen King. Ellis is a senior who hails from State College, a truly homegrown product if you will. Ellis has plenty of experience during his time with the Nittany Lions including all 13 starts last season.

No. 4 Malick Meiga, Wide Receiver

Malick Meiga has become one of Penn State’s top special teams players, for which he was recognized in 2022 with the team’s highest honor for a special teams player after logging four tackles and forcing a fumble on special teams duty. Every team needs leaders on both sides of the ball, but also on special teams. Meiga has embraced that opportunity to be a team leader on special teams.

No. 20 Adisa Isaac, Defensive End

Adisa Isaac will be one of the key players off the edge of the defensive line this season, with the dominant Chop Robinson on the opposite end. Isaac appeared in 20 games in his first two seasons with the program, including 11 as a true freshman and all nine games Penn State played in 2020, but he missed the entire 2021 season due to injury. He returned to the field in 2022 and earned all-Big Ten honors and was named one of the team’s top defensive linemen.

No. 34 Dominic DeLuca, Linebacker

You have to love the story of Dominic DeLuca at Penn State. A couple of seasons ago saw DeLuca become the surprise star of the spring Blue-White Game. DeLuca has been the team’s developmental squad defensive player of the year in 2021 and the team’s outstanding run-on player in 2022, which led to being placed on scholarship.

No. 74 Olu Fashanu, Offensive Tackle

Penn State may have one of the nation’s best offensive linemen in 2023 with the return of Olu Fashanu this season. Fashanu may have been a first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and he could be an early first-round pick in 2024 if everything goes well this fall. Fashanu is the anchor of what should be the best offensive line Penn State has had under James Franklin.

No. 84 Theo Johnson, Tight End

Perhaps the most interesting choice for a team captain given the offseason headlines, but maybe that is part of the line of thinking in naming Theo Johnson a team captain. Johnson is undoubtedly a top offensive player returning to the team this season and is one of the top tight ends on the roster in 2023. His veteran presence will be counted on in an offense with a lack of veteran leadership at the skill positions.

