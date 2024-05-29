New Penn State Football student season ticket lottery process starts soon

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Getting student tickets for the 2024 Penn State football season will look different this year than in seasons past.

Students eligible to request tickets will be notified via email during the week of June 3. The email will note which ticketing request window they have been assigned.

When submitting a request, students will need to place a credit card on file, which will only be charged if they are selected. The 2024 student football season tickets are $246 and include access to all seven home games. There is a limit of one season ticket bundle per student.

Students who apply for tickets will be notified during the week of June 24 whether or not they were chosen in the lottery process to receive student season tickets.

The 2024 Ticket Request Windows are as follows:

Class Request Window Opens Request Window Closes Graduate Students Monday, June 10, 2024 at 8 a.m. ET Monday, June 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Seniors Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 8 a.m. ET Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Juniors Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 8 a.m. ET Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Sophomores Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 8 a.m. ET Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Freshmen Friday, June 14, 2024 at 8 a.m. ET Friday, June 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

The timing of when a student submits a request does not impact whether they will be selected in the lottery or not.

Academic Eligibility Requirements and Classifications

Sophomore, junior, and senior students – Must be registered for a minimum of 12 credits in LionPATH for the 2024 Fall semester by Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET. Being on a wait list for a class DOES NOT count as credits .

Freshmen and newly admitted transfer students – Must meet all Penn State entrance and admission standards and accept their offer of admission by Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET.

Graduate students – All campuses, including Integrated Undergraduate-Graduate (IUG) students, must be in a masters or doctoral degree program AND: Returning graduate students must be active in LionPATH for the 2024 Fall semester by Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET. Newly admitted graduate degree students must be admitted for the 2024 Fall semester by Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET.

Commonwealth campus students – Students coming to University Park from commonwealth campuses are NOT transfer students. Follow the guidelines for full-time students.

Penn College students – Penn College students will participate in the ticket request process just as other undergraduate full-time Penn State students.

World Campus students – World Campus students will participate in the ticket request process just as other full-time Penn State students.

All student football tickets will be received through mobile delivery and are accessible via the Penn State Student Account Manager.

