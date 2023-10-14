Penn State football streak without turnover ends, was longest in nation

Penn State football's offense had not turned the ball over in nearly a year.

The longest streak in the nation reached all the way back to a lost fumble on a trip to Rutgers, the week before last Thanksgiving.

The Nittany Lions' offense finally did give away the ball, during Saturday's rainy homecoming against Massachusetts.

And it happened on the very first drive of the game.

Drew Allar was moving the Lions methodically downfield against one of the worst defenses in the nation. He threw a short pass to Tre Wallace (just returned from injury).

Wallace gained 11 yards − but fumbled the ball away just before hitting the grass.

Former Penn State defensive back Tyler Rudolph, of all folks, recovered.

Penn State and Oregon entered the weekend as the only teams with just one turnover so far in 2023. The Lions' lost fumble, though, happened on a Nick Singleton kickoff return at Northwestern.

The offense, technically, had nothing to do with it.

https://www.ydr.com/story/sports/college/penn-state/football/2023/09/07/penn-state-football-james-franklin-nfls-geoff-schwartz-on-jb-nelson/70778221007/

Meanwhile, Penn State's Allar was the only FBS quarterback with 150-plus pass attempts without an interception this season — the first time a Big Ten QB started a season like that since 2004. PSU quarterbacks had not thrown an interception in nine-straight games.

Before Saturday, Penn State was No. 1 nationally in turnover margin (2.20 average). They had forced 12 turnovers (six fumbles, six interceptions) and had lost just that one.

What's next for Drew Allar? He's No. 1 in the nation: What will help Drew Allar be even better for Penn State football

Why No. 11 is so special: What is Penn State football's ST1X C1TY, and who lives there? Hint: LaVar Arrington knows

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: Longest turnover streak in nation ended vs. UMass