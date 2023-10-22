Is Penn State football still in the Top 10? Here's its ranking after loss to Ohio State

This Penn State football team faces an uphill climb in the national rankings.

The Nittany Lions fell from No. 6 to No. 10 in Sunday's US LBM Coaches Poll release. Their 20-12 defeat Saturday to the Ohio State Buckeyes really wasn't as close as the final score suggested, considering the Lions' awful offensive production.

Though, of course, one game still remains that could help them solve any concerns. The Lions should be big favorites the next two weeks against Indiana and Maryland before another penultimate test against the undefeated Michigan Wolverines.

At least that match-up will be in Beaver Stadium.

Another loss there would allow the Lions to fare no better than last year and equal, once again, the best regular season finish under coach James Franklin: 10-2.

That could be enough to get them into a New Year's Six bowl game like the Orange or Fiesta − but would keep them out of the College Football Playoff. They would then have never qualified during the four-team format.

Of course, an upset of the Wolverines − including expected victories the the next two weeks − should raise them back into the playoff race. It would also give them a shot at their first 11-win regular season since 2008.

