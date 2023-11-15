How Penn State football still eyes big bowl despite fall in College Football Playoff poll

At least Penn State football did not slide very far in the latest College Football Playoff ranking, even after a second crushing top-10 defeat.

The bad news: With losses to Ohio State and Michigan, and no top 25 opponent ahead, the Nittany Lions won't be able to move up substantially from their No. 12 spot in Tuesday's poll, the third edition of the 2023 season.

The good news: The Lions are still in striking distance of the best kind of bowl available: a New Year's Six bid to something like the Peach, Fiesta or Cotton bowls.

They only fell two spots after the deflating 24-15 loss to Michigan, which led the Beaver Stadium crowd to boo coach James Franklin off the field. The Lions are one spot ahead of two-loss Oregon State and one spot ahead of two-loss Mississippi.

Meanwhile, they also are No. 12 in the traditional rankings, including the US LBM Coaches Poll.

If the Nittany Lions win their final two regular-season games, Saturday against Rutgers and on Black Friday against Michigan State, they will finish with a 10-2 regular-season record for the fifth time under Franklin.

In each of those previous four occasions, they did qualify for the New Year's Six − the top tier of bowls under the playoff games. Penn State played in the Rose Bowl after the 2016 and 2022 seasons, the Fiesta in 2017 and the Cotton in 2019.

To qualify again, Penn State must finish in the top 12 of the CFP's final rankings, released on Sunday, Dec. 3. Bowl game matchups are announced that day.

A popular Penn State projection choice, at the moment, is the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 30. Possible opponents range from Alabama to Mississippi to Tulane, the Group of 5 representative.

Among his USA Today bowl picks, Erick Smith sees a New Year's Day Fiesta Bowl meeting between Penn State and soon-to-be Big Ten member Washington.

If the Lions do not make a New Year's Six game, they would almost certainly land a bid to the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 in Orlando against an SEC opponent.

